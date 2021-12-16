Covid, Ecdc: 2600 Omicron cases in Europe. In Gb 88 thousand infections in 24 hours, is a record – World

Second the ECDC, between 14 and 15 December 2021 were confirmed in the European Union and in the European Economic Area 502 new cases of Omicron variant SARS-CoV-2, for a cumulative total of 2,629 confirmed cases so far. Based on the preliminary observations of the infections recorded in the European Surveillance System (TESSy), 70% of the cases of the Omicron variant detected have a local origin. But the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control points out that these are partial data, because the cases reported in the system at the moment only cover a few hundred infections.

In UNITED KINGDOM register a new one record of infections from Covid with 88,376 new cases in 24 hours according to official figures. The deaths were 146, against 165 in the previous 24 hours. Omicron variant infections increased again, 1,691, to a total of 11,708. But the record of over 800 thousand vaccines administered, of which 745 thousand third doses, and swabs carried out, over 1.6 million, was also marked.

There SOUTH KOREA returns to drastic measures to contain the surge in cases and victims of Covid-19. The government has decided to reduce the maximum number of people for private meetings to four nationwide and to reintroduce the curfew at 9 pm during the opening hours of restaurants and bars. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, after the cancellation of the scheme followed so far of ‘coexistence with Covid-19’, said that the measures, in force from Saturday until January 2, were taken when the daily infections are close to 8,000, while the daily number of victims hit a record at 94. Under the new measures, in effect from Saturday until January 2, the use of restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of four vaccinated people, while unvaccinated people are expected to use the facilities alone or through take-out or delivery, Kim said. Bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues will also be subject to a 9pm curfew, while cinemas, concert halls and internet cafes, however, will be able to operate until 10pm, the premier added during a meeting at countermeasures headquarters. disasters and security.

In SPAIN there is a boom in sales of Covid self-diagnosis tests in pharmacies, while infections are growing exponentially: this is underlined by some of the main Iberian media on newsstands today. These are tests that can be carried out at home in the event of a suspicion of contagion and can allow an initial diagnosis to be anticipated before the official diagnosis of the health system. As told by Europa Press, the sale of these tests has increased by 545% in the last month, according to data collected by the company specializing in this type of statistics Iqvia. According to El Periódico de España, stocks are starting to run low in several pharmacies, and some importers admit there is a supply problem. Experts in contagious diseases consulted by the newspaper El País recall that these types of tests can be a useful tool to limit infections, but they are not the panacea, as they are of little effectiveness in recognizing asymptomatic cases.

There FRANCE will ban non-essential travel to and from the UK from Saturday in an attempt to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government said today. From midnight on Saturday there will be “an obligation to have an essential reason to travel to or from the UK, for both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated. People cannot travel for tourism or business reasons,” the government said. in a statement, adding that French citizens and EU citizens will still be able to return to France from the UK. This morning the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, anticipated the restrictive measures that Paris is preparing to introduce. “We will reduce the validity of the test for coming to France from 48 hours to 24 hours,” he said adding: “We will limit the reasons for coming to France from the UK, (the trip) will be limited to French citizens and residents and their families. Tourism or business travel for people who do not have French or European nationality or are not residents will be limited. ” In addition, he continued, people returning from the UK “will have to register on an app and will have to self-isolate for seven days in a location of their choice controlled by the security forces, but this (period) can be reduced to 48 hours if a negative test (anti Covid with result) is carried out in France “.

In RUSSIA over the last 24 hours, 28,486 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,133 deaths caused by the disease have been recorded: this was reported by the anticoronavirus operations center, taken over by Tass. According to the coronavirus center, 10,131,646 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, including 294,024 deaths.