Covid, Ecdc map: all of Northern Italy in dark red – Foreign

Rome, 23 December 2021 – The new wave of Covid continues to gallop around the world and all regions of the Northern Italy I’m now in dark red: this is the main novelty that emerges from the photograph, on the progress of the infections, taken by map of the Ecdc, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Only Sardinia, Molise and Puglia remained in yellow, while the rest of the territories are in red. The previous map on the trend of infections, published by the Ecdc last December 16, showed only Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto and the province of Bolzano in dark red. Now the color that signals a strong increase in infections has been extended to Lombardy, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Liguria and Emilia Romagna.

But it does not improve the situation in other countries either. In fact, dark red, which indicates a sharp increase in the incidence of new infections, remains the dominant color in most of the EU territory, where its extension is recorded in France And Spain, while it retreats slightly in the North of the Germany. The only green spot is in Romania. So let’s see below the situation on the Coronavirus in detail in the various territories.

Summary

They keep going down in Germany the new infections from Coronavirus: the new infections recorded in the last 24 hours were 44.927 against 45.659 yesterday and 51.301 a week ago. The incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants over seven days is 280.3 cases compared to 289 yesterday and 353.0 a week ago. Last month it was 386.5. Deaths attributed to Covid-19 are also decreasing: 425 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to 453 a week ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,992,800 people have recovered from the disease caused by the virus, which has infected a total of 6,923,636 people (confirmed cases). In the country, a “great wave” of infections related to the Omicron variant of the new Coronavirus on horseback with theearly 2022, as stated by the German health minister, Karl Lauterbach, according to Der Spiegel.

Emmanuel Macron, invites compatriots to respect the so-called ‘barrier gestures’ – such as distancing or the use of masks and to undergo a anti-Covid preventive test before Christmas. In a message published this morning on Twitter, the French president struggling with a surge in cases related to the Omicron variant writes: “Happy Holidays to all! To those who will have the joy of being with their family for Christmas: barrier gestures, a preventive test to be sure, and in case of symptoms, we isolate ourselves, we launch the alert “. In the message, the president of France returns to thank the health personnel, “all those who are mobilized to treat and protect us”. “Let’s take care of each other”, Macron exhorts, at a time when infections are on the rise, especially in Paris, one of the most populous cities in the world where in recent days the lines in front of pharmacies have multiplied and analysis laboratories to carry out anti-Covid tests. France today registered a new record of infections: about 88,000 in 24 hours. An absolute record since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was 84,999 on 8 April, and with a recovery of notifications. There were 179 deaths. 16,060 patients are currently hospitalized. There are 3,208 people in the intensive and sub-intensive care units. Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, said that France will “probably exceed 100,000 infections per day by the end of the month”. According to reports from the government spokesman Gabriel Attal yesterday, the Omicron variant is progressing at “very high speed” and could become dominant by Christmas or in the new year. Paris is currently considering a new tightening that could be announced on Monday.

And also Boris Johnson calls on the British to take “extra precautions” to protect themselves and loved ones against Covid at Christmas. Interviewed by the Sun, the British premier urged everyone to wear a mask when necessary, keep the windows open and take a Covid test before meeting loved ones, especially if they are elderly or vulnerable. The Omicron variant “continues to spread across the country, faster than we have ever seen before,” he warned. While Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland they have launched new ones restrictions, Johnson ruled out new measures before Christmas. Government sources cited by the BBC later said that no new restrictions will be announced before December 25th.

In Swiss the tace of employment of the intensive care units, equal to81%, remains at the highest level since the start of the pandemic. This was indicated by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) in its weekly report for the period from 13 to 19 December, specifying that the number of hospital admissions and deaths remain stable. In intensive care, the proportion of coronavirus patients rose from 40% to 43% in one week. The UFSP notes that the number of hospital admissions and deaths among the unvaccinated is low. Of the 10,660 people hospitalized since the end of January, 8,212 were not vaccinated and 272 were only partially vaccinated. Of the 1,793 people who died, 1,208 were not immunized and 92 only partially.

There Greece from tomorrow reintroduces the obligation to wear masks indoors and outdoors during the year-end holidays, to try to contain the Covid epidemic. This was announced by the Hellenic Minister of Health Thanos Plevris, specifying that the measure will come into effect “from 4 on Friday” at least until 2 January. All the public celebrations of Christmas and New Year they are also canceled and travelers entering the country are invited to undergo tests on the second and fourth days after arrival, the minister added. Plevris said further restrictions will be announced in the coming days for the period after January 3. Covid has killed more than 20,000 people in Greece and more than 600 infected are currently in intensive care. The government has so far failed to follow up on experts’ requests for further protection measures and to impose restrictions on movement, including among vaccinated people.

