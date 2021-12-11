Covid, Ecdc map: almost all of Italy in red, 4 regions at high risk – Chronicle

Rome, December 9, 2021 – La fourth wave of Covid continues to affect all of Europe. And also in Italy the number of regions in yellow is decreasing, i.e. the color that indicates an average risk with regard to the Coronavirus pandemic. The situation is photographed by the new one ECDC map, which is updated every week and serves as a reference ‘compass’ for travel restrictions. According to the latest monitoring, therefore, only five Italian regions are still yellow and it is Umbria, Puglia, Molise, Sicily and Sardinia. All the others are instead in red, which means in a high risk category.

Yellow zone also for Calabria. Veneto, Liguria and Marche at risk

Covid, ISS data: incidence rises, Rt at 1.18

Bulletin on Covid in Italy of 10 December

Not only. For some regions the risk is maximum: this is the case, reports the ECDC, of ​​the Valle d’Aosta, ofSouth Tyrol, of the Veneto And of the Friuli Venezia Giulia, classified by the Center in dark red.

Gimbe data on Covid in Italy: hospitalizations, resuscitations, deaths

In general, Italy still remains the EU and SEA state in the relatively best conditions: all the rest of Europe is in fact in red or dark red, with the exception of three communities in Spain (Extremadura, Madrid and Cantabria), in yellow, and two regions in Romania. Northern France, Northern Germany, Sweden and Finland are in red, the rest of the continent is dark red.

Third Modern Dose: because (maybe) it’s even better

Compared to Omicron variantHowever, yesterday the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had detailed that they have been confirmed 63 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the EU, bringing the total to 337 Cases have been reported in 21 EU / See countries: Austria (15), Belgium (14), Croatia (3), Czechia (2), Denmark (83 ), Estonia (6), Finland (9), France (32), Germany (15), Greece (3), Iceland (12), Ireland (1), Italy (11), Latvia (2), Liechtenstein (1), the Netherlands (36), Norway (29), Portugal (34), Romania (2), Spain (11) and Sweden (13). So far, no deaths have been reported among these cases.

Omicron, Magrini (Aifa): “Less serious”. Cavalieri (Ema): “Delta more aggressive”