Covid: Ema evaluates Spikevax for children 6 months-5 years – Health

EMA has begun examining Moderna’s application for authorization to extend the use of its Covid vaccine, Spikevax, to children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. This was stated by the head of the vaccines task force of the European Medicines Agency Marco Cavaleri in a virtual conference with journalists. “We have just started the evaluation of the Moderna application, it is the first for this age group,” said Cavaleri.

There is a “fairly high” probability – Cavaleri said in another passage – of seeing the first anti-Covid vaccine adapted to variants approved by September at the EU level. “It is not a mystery”, added Cavaleri “that those further ahead at the moment are the mRna vaccines”.

“Ema and the other international regulators – specified Cavaleri – will give approval only to products that demonstrate their safety and their superiority with respect to those currently in use in combating Omicron” and the more recent variants of the virus that cause Covid. “Our priority is to ensure the approval of adapted vaccines by September at the latest, so that we can start the vaccination campaign in the EU in the autumn.”