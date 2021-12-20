Covid: EMA has approved Novavax vaccine

On Monday 20 December, the EMA (European Medicine Agency) approved the Nuvaxovid vaccine from the American Novavax for over-18s: it is a recombinant protein subunit vaccine, which uses a technology that has been in use for thirty years – a detail that, hopefully, will be able to convince even the most skeptical to get vaccinated.

How does it work? Recombinant vaccines use recombinant proteins, i.e. portions of viral DNA that are manipulated in the laboratory to simulate viral particles and thus induce an immune response. In this case, the proteins are the famous spikes (the ones that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses to attack our cells), which are combined into nanoparticles that simulate the structure of the coronavirus, without being able to replicate (therefore without being able to trigger a infection).

How effective is it? The first phase 3 trial, conducted in the United States and Mexico during the first months of 2021 on nearly 30,000 volunteers, found an overall effectiveness of 90.4% in preventing infections, and 100% in protecting against severe forms. and deaths. Another phase 3 trial conducted on over 14,000 volunteers in the final months of 2020 in the UK yielded similar results, with an overall effectiveness of 89.7%.

How is it preserved? A point in favor of Novavax, which makes it a viable candidate for developing countries, is the fact that it can be kept in the refrigerator for up to six months (as opposed to mRNA vaccines, which must be stored at very low temperatures. ), a feature that would facilitate transport and storage in places where maintaining the cold chain is complicated.