Covid. Ema initiates evaluation of the Hipra protein vaccine

The CHMP’s decision to initiate the rolling review is based on the preliminary results of laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and clinical studies in adults. Clinical trials compared the immune response to the vaccine (measured by the level of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2) with that seen with the Comirnaty mRna vaccine. Preliminary results suggest that the immune response with the Covid Hipra vaccine may be effective against Sars-CoV-2, including disturbing variants such as Omicron.

29 MAR – EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has started a rolling review of the vaccine against Covid Hipra (also known as PHH-1V). This protein-based vaccine was developed by Hipra Human Health SLU as a booster vaccine for adults who have already completed the primary course with another Covid vaccine.





EMA will evaluate the data as it becomes available to decide whether the benefits outweigh the risks. The ongoing review will continue until sufficient evidence is available for a formal marketing authorization application.

How is this vaccine supposed to work? The HIPRA vaccine works by preparing the body to defend itself against Covid. It contains two versions of part of the spike protein (the receptor binding domain) that have been produced in the laboratory: one version corresponds to part of the spike protein of the alpha variant and the other corresponds to that of the beta variant. The spike protein is found on the surface of Sars-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid) and is used by the virus to enter the body’s cells. The vaccine also contains an ‘adjuvant’, a substance that helps strengthen immune responses to the vaccine.

When a person receives the vaccine, their immune system will identify the two vaccine proteins as foreign and produce natural defenses – antibodies and T cells – against them. If the vaccinated person later comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2, the immune system will recognize the virus spike protein and be ready to attack it. Antibodies and immune cells can protect against Covid by working together to kill the virus, prevent its entry into the body’s cells and destroy infected cells.

March 29, 2022

