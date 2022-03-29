Covid, Ema initiates review of Spanish Hipra vaccine

The European Medicines Agency Ema starts the review of the anti-Covid protein vaccine of the Spanish company Hipra. The regulatory body announced this, today explaining that its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has kicked off the rolling review process of the PHH-1V product developed by Hipra as a booster vaccine for adults who have already been fully vaccinated with a different vaccine.

The CHMP’s decision on the way to the cyclic review is based on the preliminary results of laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and clinical studies in adults. In these trials, the immune response to this vaccine (measured by the level of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2) was compared with that seen with Pfizer’s Comirnaty * mRna vaccine. Preliminary results suggest that the immune response with the Hipra vaccine may be effective against the virus, including variants of concern such as Omicron.

The EMA will evaluate the data as soon as they are available to decide whether the benefits outweigh the risks, reads a note released by the EU regulatory body. The review will continue until sufficient evidence is available for the company to submit a formal marketing authorization application. The compliance of the vaccine with the usual EU standards in terms of efficacy, safety and quality will be examined. While the overall timeline for this process cannot be predicted, the EMA explains that less time than normal should be required due to the work done during the rolling review.

The anti-Covid Hipra vaccine works by preparing the body to defend itself against Covid-19. It contains two versions of a part of the virus’s Spike protein (the binding domain of the receptor) that have been produced in the laboratory: one corresponds to the part of the Spike protein of the Alpha variant and the other corresponds to that of the Beta variant. As known, the Spike protein is found on the surface of Sars-CoV-2 and is used by the virus to enter cells. The vaccine also contains an ‘adjuvant’, which is a substance that helps strengthen immune responses. When the product is administered, the immune system identifies the two proteins contained in the vaccine as foreign and produces natural defenses – antibodies and T cells – against them. If the vaccinated person subsequently comes into contact with Sars-CoV-2, the immune system will recognize the Spike protein present on the virus and be ready to attack it.

The Hipra vaccine is intended for use as a booster in people who have received a full primary vaccination course with an mRna and / or adenoviral vector product.