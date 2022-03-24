Covid, Ema: ok to Evusheld, mix of monoclonals for prevention

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the marketing authorization of Evusheld, a drug manufactured and developed by AstraZeneca, for the prevention of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age, before the potential exposure to the Sars-Cov-2 virus. This was reported by the Agency itself in a note published online. Evusheld, we read, is based on two specific active ingredients, two monoclonal antibodies, namely Tixagevimab and Cilgavimab. From the data examined by the experts, it emerged that the drug, administered in two injections, has the ability to reduce the risk of infection by 77%, with the duration of protection from the virus estimated at at least six months. The safety profile of Evusheld, the EMA stressed, is favorable and the side effects, on the other hand, were judged to be “generally mild”. Recently, as confirmed by AstraZeneca, the mix of monoclonal antibodies was found to be effective, in a series of tests carried out on mice, against the sub-variant Omicron 2 (BA.2).

Who is the treatment for?

Meanwhile, one of Evusheld’s first prescriptions, which the Ministry of Health had approved for distribution with a special decree of last January 20, is the one at the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Perugia Hospital. This was announced by the regional councilor for health, Luca Coletto. The drug was administered today, March 24, to the first three patients followed by the Hematology department. “Unlike the other treatments done so far, the administration of this monoclonal is aimed at people who have not contracted Sars CoV-2 infection, but who have a very high risk of having a severe course in case of positivity”, said Professor Daniela Francisci, head of infectious diseases of the Umbrian hospital. “These are patients with markedly impaired immune response who are undergoing immunosuppressive therapies and who have not developed antibodies despite vaccination, or who, on the contrary, have not been able to undergo vaccination for health reasons”.

How Evusheld works

But how does the association of the two monoclonal antibodies, Tixagevimab and Cilgavimab, work? “They are both directed at Sars-Cov-2’s Spike protein, but given together they work even better to prevent infection,” Francisci added. Furthermore, he stressed, “they have a very long protection, from six months to a year and, unlike the other treatments, they are not injected intravenously, but intramuscularly”. Currently, the prescription of Evusheld is entrusted to the centers authorized by each Region and is subject to the monitoring register of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), while the selection of patients takes place through general practitioners and the specialist reference centers that have in care. According to Francisci, among other things, “this type of monoclonal should be effective for all types of variants, studies are ongoing,” he said.