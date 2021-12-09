Covid, Ema: “Sure the booster after three months. Vaccinate children “

Coronavirus cases linked to the new Omicron variant “seem to be mostly mild”, also based on the preliminary data analyzed so far. This was reported by the head of the anti-Covid vaccines task force of the European Medicines Agency (Ema), Marco Cavaleri, underlining however that it is necessary “to collect more evidence to determine if the spectrum of severity of the disease caused by Omicron is different from that of all the variants that have circulated so far ”. But, he reiterated, “only time will tell”. Meanwhile, according to EMA experts, the booster dose of the vaccine, administered after three months, is “safe and effective”. And it is also important to be able to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11: in this sense, “reassuring data” have been collected on the vaccine produced by Pfizer.

Case monitoring related to the Omicron variant and dose booster

“At this stage we do not have sufficient data on the impact of the Omicron variant on the efficacy of approved Covid-19 vaccines, but we are continuously monitoring and collecting evidence,” Cavaleri said. “Companies that market vaccines against Covid-19 are required to submit the results of laboratory tests to determine the neutralization level for Omicron”, specified the expert, underlining that the EMA itself is fully ready to act. “Quickly, if necessary”. To date, however, “the recommendation is to administer booster doses preferably after 6 months. But the available data supports the safe and effective administration of a booster dose as early as 3 months after completing the primary vaccination, ”he explained in detail. Among other things, he further confirmed, “studies show that the combination of vector viral vaccines followed by mRNA vaccines produces high levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, both when used as a primary vaccination and as a booster,” he specified.

Vaccine for children, “reassuring” data

Cavaleri then focused on the issue linked to vaccination in the smallest subjects. “Epidemiological data show that infections and hospitalizations of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been on the rise in recent months,” he said. And, he continued, if “children at risk of severely contracting Covid-19 should be prioritized, all children in this age group should be considered for vaccination.” The EMA itself has made it known that the safety data, in the context of the administration of Pfizer-BioNTech’s anti-Covid vaccine on children between the ages of 5 and 11, “are reassuring”. In fact, “no safety problems have emerged from the large vaccination campaigns on children”, even considering, for example, what happened “in the United States”.