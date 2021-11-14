Covid emergency in Germany: Berlin prepares the return to smart working

With the surge in Coronavirus infections in Germany, we return to talk about the restrictions and measures useful to contain the multiplication of infections. In the last few hours, we learn that the country is preparing to restore smart working for all those who have the opportunity to carry out their work from home, just as it happened in the first waves of the pandemic, when hospitals were struggling with a number of Covid patients beyond the critical threshold and therefore the country could not afford new hospitalizations. Berlin suspended the smart working measure last July, at the beginning of the month. According to what has been learned, the provision according to which employers should allow smart working “in the absence of a convincing reason to go to the office” is already contained in a bill that will be discussed in the coming days at the summit between State and Lander, before passing through Parliament. In all cases where it is not possible for the employee to work from home, it will be necessary to show a certificate of vaccination or recovery from the virus, or a negative test.

The lockdown for unvaccinated people across the country is also under consideration

The numbers relating to infections and victims related to Covid do not promise anything good for the moment, also due to an overall low vaccination rate, of about 67%. Cases have begun to multiply rapidly since mid-October, and it is not yet clear when this fourth wave will peak. According to data from the health agency of the Robert Koch institute, with 289 cases per 100,000 people, the incidence has reached a new high. The leaders of the three so-called traffic light parties, SPD, Verdi and Fdp, intend to tighten the measures against Covid and the lockdown for the unvaccinated across the country. “The incoming wave will overshadow all the previous ones,” the premier of the State of Saxony said in an interview. Michael Kretschmer which has already autonomously adopted some of the most severe restrictions being its region among the most affected.

