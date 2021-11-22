Covid emergency in Romania, collapsing morgues and corpses piled up in the corridors: Relentless wave

Covid emergency out of control in Romania, where hospital morgues are collapsing and corpses are crammed on stretchers in the middle of the corridors: this is what CNN said.

Among the countries most affected by the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic there is undoubtedly the Romania, where in recent weeks there has been an unprecedented surge of infections and deaths. TO Bucharest, in particular, the situation appears out of control: the morgues they are full and collapsing and dozens of corpses pile up in hospital corridors that cannot be moved elsewhere. This is what the American broadcaster said Cnn, that with its cameras entered the hospital of the University of the Capital. “It’s relentless,” he said Claudiu Ionita, nurse, in front of a series of stretchers on which the corpses wrapped in black bags are placed.

The university hospital morgue, which is the largest medical facility for Covid patient care in the country, has a maximum capacity of 15 bodies, but the day the Cnn he visited it, he had received 41. Excess corpses are placed along external corridors. “I never thought, when I started this job, that I would experience such a thing”, Ionita said again to the microphones of the US broadcaster. “I never thought such a thing could happen catastrophe, that we would end up sending entire families to the cemetery. ”In this same hospital, all but one of the ICU seats are occupied.

In Romania, around 36% of the population are vaccinated, among the lowest percentages in the whole of the European Union, even though the vaccination campaign began almost a year ago. Covid hospital wards are full. Healthcare professionals and officials attribute the low vaccination rate to a variety of factors, including suspicion of the authorities, religious beliefs deeply rooted and strong misinformation spreading through i social media. “There are a lot of doctors, myself included, who work with Covid patients and we are trying to tell people that this disease really exists,” he told her. Cnn Dr. Alexandra Munteanu, while her colleague, Valeriu Gheorghita, an army doctor who manages the national vaccination campaign, stressed that 90% of deaths occurred among subjects who had not been vaccinated.

The situation is particularly difficult in rural areas where poverty and lack of education, coupled with the personal influence of local leaders and traditional religious beliefs, are creating a deadly mix.