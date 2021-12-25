Covid, emergency medicine converted Ciarapica’s appeal: “Take the third dose, risk of collapse for hospitals”

CIVITANOVA – The news comes from the mayor at the end of the special meeting convened by the Prefect: “Decision taken by the Vasta Area 3 due to the numerous and serious hospitalizations”

Emergency medicine becomes a Covid department, the emergency room of the Civitanova hospital has also been converted (the same operation was done last week in Macerata). This was announced by the mayor Fabrizio Ciarapica at the end of a special summit convened this morning via the web by the prefect Flavio Ferdani following the increase in infections and which was also attended by the mayor of Macerata Sandro Parcaroli and the highest offices of the Police Headquarters. The pandemic situation worsened quickly, I urge citizens to pay the utmost attention so as not to collapse the hospitals “is the appeal of the first citizen who reports what emerged from the meeting. «Already our emergency medicine department has been converted into Covid emergency medicine in these minutes by the director of the large area 3 Daniela Corsi. Above all, the document of the epidemiological observatory of the Marche region was examined, which photographs the health situation from 15 November to yesterday 23 December in which dramatic data of contagion and hospitalization are highlighted – adds Ciarapica – It is my duty to call all citizens to the utmost prudence and a further sense of responsibility in these particular days of holidays that risk collapsing our hospitals.“.

The conversion of the emergency medicine department arrives “due to the numerous and serious hospitalizations. A dramatic news for our city, and beyond, which must make everyone think to observe the utmost caution from today in order not to multiply the cases of contagion exponentially and not to aggravate the already widely compromised health situation – continues the mayor of Civitanova – I appeal, to those who have not already done so, to also resort to the third dose of vaccine, essential to stem the new cases also against the spread of the new Omicron variant which is expected to increase sharply in these days. I hope that my appeal reaches all citizens, confident that everyone will do their part in respect of themselves and their loved ones, strictly observing all the behavioral measures we have available, both individually and collectively, such as distancing, l ‘use of the ffp2 mask, the continuous ventilation of the premises and the punctual and frequent hygiene of the hands “.

According to the observatory document, in recent weeks there has been a significant increase in positive Covid-19 cases in all the Marche provinces. The increase in the provinces of Macerata, Ancona and Fermo is particularly significant. In particular, hospitalizations in the non-intensive wards increased in the last week, passing from 114 to 142 hospitalizations, in the semi-intensive from 33 to 38 and in the intensive from 36 to 39. The incidence curve of new cases shows a net increase reaching 315 cases / 100,000 inhabitants (for the orange zone the incidence is 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants) and the level of hospitalizations exceeds 10% (for the orange zone, on the other hand, an intensive care occupation of more than 20% is needed and that in the others departments greater than 30%.). To date, the positives in Civitanova are 251.





