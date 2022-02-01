Covid emergency state, Pregliasco: “No extension? Comforting data”

Can we think of avoiding the extension of the covid state of emergency in Italy? “Today’s data can comfort us in this sense and it is also a decision that has a symbolic aspect”, says virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the University of Milan, responding to the Adnkronos Health questions on the possibility, raised by some exponents of the government, not to extend the state of emergency beyond 31 March.

A choice “which however – warns the expert – must not let our guard down because this virus will remain among us and we must not consider only the fact that, becoming endemic, it does not represent a problem because – explains the virologist – the endemic trend it means playing with a continuous presence of the virus. And obviously – remembers Pregliasco – it always remains the sword of Damocles of a new variant “.

The end of the state of emergency “is a hope, I believe that it should be seen in this sense. Compared to other nations – the doctor notes – Italy is taking a prudent approach by opening the taps of contacts in a progressive way. So we will see how things go. To date the situation is objectively better, we have the RT below 1 and a whole series of good signals that can comfort us. The virus, however – remember – has taught us that there is always a scam behind the door and we must be flexible to face the problem. When long-term forecasts were made – he concludes – they were not respected “.

“In light of the lessons I have undergone and learned, I believe it is necessary to update the pandemic plan with objective aspects foreseen or foreseeable in the face of another emergency or tailbacks of this coronavirus”, he continues.

“In the past – recalls Pregliasco – it was said ‘there was no updated pandemic plan’, but at the time we did not have the experience of what we suffered and of all the effects. Here – urges the doctor – let’s study them in this quest ‘optics knowing that we can prepare ourselves with steps of potential reaction and take action so that some positive aspects of the state of emergency such as flexibility with respect to some actions may remain, but at this point framed in a more operational context “.