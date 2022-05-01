Covid Emilia Romagna, 3,736 infections and 6 deaths: 1st May bulletin

There are 3,736 new coronavirus infections today 1 May in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 6 deaths. Since the outbreak began, 1,415,062 positive cases have been recorded in the region. The new cases identified on a total of 15,312 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 7,032 molecular and 8,280 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24.3%. This was reported by the Emilia Romagna Region explaining that, compared to yesterday, there were six deaths.

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 1 pm a total of 10,388,996 doses were administered; out of the total 3,788,382 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The third doses made are 2,873,169. The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 29 (unchanged compared to yesterday), the average age is 68.7 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,349 (+13 compared to yesterday; + 1%), average age 76.4 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: one in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday), two in Parma (unchanged), five in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); three in Modena (unchanged from yesterday); seven in Bologna (unchanged), three in Ferrara (unchanged); three in Ravenna (unchanged from yesterday); one in Forlì (unchanged); four in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in the Imola district and in Cesena.

The average age of new positives today is 45.9 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Modena (with 659 new cases out of a total of 219,745), followed by Reggio Emilia (with 601 cases out of 160,165); Bologna (with 523 new cases out of 291,867) and then Parma (467 out of 117,865), Ravenna (352 out of 130,838), Rimini (274 out of 133,870). Then Ferrara (262 out of 98.186), Cesena (204 out of 78.592), Piacenza (151 out of 74.576) and Forlì (139 out of 65.814). Finally, the Imola district with 104 new positive cases out of a total of 43,544 since the beginning of the pandemic. The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 59,649 (-469). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 58,271 (-482), 97.6% of the total number of active cases.

The total number of people healed are 4,199 more than yesterday and reach 1,338,782. Unfortunately, according to the Region, there are six deaths: three in the province of Bologna (a 92-year-old woman and two men, respectively 92 and 97 years old) and three in the province of Rimini (two women respectively 91 and 92 years old and a 79-year-old man). No deaths in the province of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and in the Imola district. In total, 16,631 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.