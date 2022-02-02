Covid Emilia Romagna Bulletin: data and infections of February 2, 2022 – Chronicle

Bologna, February 2, 2022 – Again 11,122 new cases of Covid in Emilia Romagna, in growth compared to 7,105 yesterday. The swabs analyzed are 60,700. Always high, unfortunately, the number of deaths: 40 like yesterday. The hospitalizations of Covid patients in non-critical wards are decreasing (-0.7%), while the number of those occupying intensive care units is unchanged. THEn quarantine 10% of students and 1.5% of school staff. Over 53,000 recovered and 42,000 fewer active cases. As for the vaccinations, however, they were administered as a whole 9,757,531 doses; out of the total they are 3,706,980 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 92.2%. The third doses made are 2,394,241.

It is scheduled for today a new change of rules as far as it concerns duration of the Green pass, Dad And color parameters of the regions, but there is also expectation for the data of the Covid bulletin of Emilia Romagna today 2 February 2022 after yesterday’s data of the new infections which slightly exceeded 7 thousand. Unfortunately, the number of deaths is still high: 40.









The governors, however, are pushing for a loosening of the grip and a consequent simplification of life. The president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia asked in the live broadcast this morning the end of the state of emergency for March 31st.

Covid today. Data and infections in Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,068,696 have been registered in Emilia-Romagna cases of positivity, 11,122 more compared to yesterday, out of a total of 60,700 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 19,902 molecular and 40,798 rapid antigen tests. This is the data communicated to the Ministry of Health. Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 18.3%. 315 must be added new cases registered in the Imola district since yesterday, which due to a detection problem it was not possible to load by the Ausl. The data will be recovered in the next few days. The grand total today would therefore be 11,437 cases. L’middle age of today’s new positives is 36.2 years.









The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 1,995 new cases (out of a total of 217,594 since the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Reggio Emilia (1,441 out of 117,643), Parma (1,390 out of 86,481)Rimini (1,265 out of 107,111)Ravenna (1,086 out of 98,134), Ferrara (1,008 out of 69,231); then Modena (989 out of 167,534), Forlì (740 out of 51,097), Cesena (738 out of 60,929); so Piacenza (470 out of 59,926) and finally the Imola district with zero new cases out of a total of 33,016 since the beginning of the pandemic (however, the 315 not reported to the Ministry of Health must be considered and recovered in the next few days).

Covid patients in Emilia Romagna

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 154 (unchanged from yesterday), the average age is 62.4 years. On the total, 92 are not vaccinated (zero vaccine doses received, mean age 61.1 years), the 59.7%; 62 are fully vaccinated (mean age 64.1 years). A figure that must be related to the fact that there are over 3.7 million people over 12 vaccinated with a full cycle in Emilia-Romagna, about 300 thousand vaccinable who have not yet done so: the percentage of unvaccinated people admitted to intensive care is therefore very higher than those who have been vaccinated. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 2,680 (-18 compared to yesterday, -0.7%), mean age 71.7 years.









On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 5 a Piacenza (+1), 19 y Parma (unchanged); 13 a Reggio Emilia (-1); 22 a Modena (+2); 43 a Bologna (+3); 10 a Imola (unchanged); 10 a Ferrara (-2); 10 a Ravenna (-1); 4 a Forlì (unchanged); 4 a Cesena (-1); 14 a Rimini (-1).

Deaths from Covid

Unfortunately, 40 are registered deaths:

5 in the province of Piacenza (two women aged 89 and 98 and three men aged 58, 79 and 87)

(two women aged 89 and 98 and three men aged 58, 79 and 87) 4 in the province of Parma (two women aged 87 and 89 and two men aged 64 and 81)

(two women aged 87 and 89 and two men aged 64 and 81) 2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 91-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man)

(a 91-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man) 5 in the province of Modena (a 90 year old woman and four 71, 79, 82 and 86 year old men, the latter whose death was registered by the Bologna Local Health Authority)

(a 90 year old woman and four 71, 79, 82 and 86 year old men, the latter whose death was registered by the Bologna Local Health Authority) 8 in the province of Bologna (six women, one of 54, one of 81, two of 89, one of 90 and one of 91; two men of 77 and 79)

(six women, one of 54, one of 81, two of 89, one of 90 and one of 91; two men of 77 and 79) 2 in Imola district (two women aged 81 and 97)

(two women aged 81 and 97) 4 in the province of Ferrara (two women aged 73 and 90 and two men aged 79 and 86)

(two women aged 73 and 90 and two men aged 79 and 86) 3 in the province of Ravenna (all men aged 68, 69 and 81)

(all men aged 68, 69 and 81) 6 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (three women aged 81, 83 and 92 and three men aged 70, 80 and 89)

(three women aged 81, 83 and 92 and three men aged 70, 80 and 89) 1 in the province of Rimini (a 74-year-old man).

In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region have been 15.168.

Active and healed cases

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 287,057 (-42,100). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 284,223 (-42,082), the 99% of the total number of active cases. People as a whole heal I am 53,182 more compared to yesterday and reach 766,471.

Covid quarantine at school in Emilia Romagna: the data

Attached, a summary table of classes and of people in school quarantine (students and staff) with a survey carried out by 17 to 31 January 2022 and relative data comparison: in the last week, the number of students in quarantine has risen to 10% of the total, that of the staff1.5% always of the total.









Coronavirus in Italy: the bulletin

I am 118,994 new cases of Covid contagion in Italy in the last 24 hours, value in sharp decrease if we take into account yesterday’s 133,142 and the 167,206 of a week ago. The processed swabs are 964.521 (yesterday 1.246.987) with a rate of positivity which last Wednesday was 15.2% and today it is 12.3% (+ 1.7% compared to yesterday). The number of deaths, 395 (yesterday 427), for a total of 147,320 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. Even today the minus sign on hospitalizations stands out: intensive care decreases of 25 units (yesterday -35) with 104 admissions of the day, and they are 1,524, and also the ordinary hospitalizations which are 323 less (yesterday -40), 19,550 in all.

Stable Covid hospitalizations at Sant’Orsola and slow decline

The hospitalizations for Covidat the hospital Sant’Orsola of Bologna they are stable, with the same offer of beds as there has been for 15 days. Chiara Gibertoni, managing director of the structure, said so. “We were hoping to be able to start the reconversions from this week – he says – but, like growth, the decrease is also slower at this stage of the pandemic. We are waiting for the certainty of not having to run after subsequent reconversions “.









The hospital is also working on the analysis of waiting lists and on the planning of activities: the final picture is not there yet, but “the prospect – underlined Gibertoni – is to present it to the territorial health conference within ten days”. For next fall it is not yet possible to predict the trend but, concluded the managing director, “it will be necessary to imagine strategies to avoid returning to hospitalization levels

Agenas, occupation of the stable Covid departments in Emilia Romagna

In Italy, the percentage of seats occupied by Covid patients in non-critical area wards remains at 30% but, in 24 hours, it grows in 6 regions: Calabria (38%), Marche (+ 3% reaches 34%), Molise (22%), PA Trento (30%), Sardinia (24%), Val d’Aosta (at 40%). Cala, instead, in Basilicata (25%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (39%), Lazio (32%) and PA Bolzano (24%).

The rate is stable in Emilia Romagna (30%), but also in Abruzzo (32%), Campania (31%), Liguria (40%), Lombardy (29%), Piedmont (31%), Puglia (25%), Sicily (39%), Tuscany (27%), Umbria (32%), Veneto (25%). These are the data from Agenas monitoring updated as of February 1st.









Agenas, intensive employment drops in 12 regions

As regards intensive care, the percentages of employment are decreasing in 12 Regions: Abruzzo (19%, -1%), Calabria (11%; -1%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (23%; -1%), Lazio (21%; -1%), Liguria (14%; -1%), Lombardy (13%; -1%), PA Bolzano (12%; -1%), Sicily (16%; -1%), Tuscany (18%; -2%), Umbria (12%; -1%), Valle d’Aosta (18%; -3%), Veneto (15%; -1%).

They are stable in Emilia Romagna (17%) and also in Campania (11%), Marche (24%), Molise (8%), Puglia (12%) e Sardinia (16%).

Instead they increase in Basilicata (8%; + 2%), PA Trento (28%; + 1%), Piedmont (21%; + 1%).

