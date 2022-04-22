Covid Emilia Romagna Bulletin, data for today 22 April 2022: 5,486 infections and 18 deaths

Bologna, April 22, 2022 – They registered today 5,486 Covid positive more than yesterday, out of a total of 23,599 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,112 molecular and 11,487 rapid antigen tests. Therefore, the new infections return a little after the much higher figure of 21 April, in which it almost touched share 6 thousand (5,930 to be precise): one of the highest numbers in recent weeks and we have seen a return of infections to pre-Easter numbers.

However, every effort is made to return to normal: from 1 May still change rules on Green pass and masks and, in the Region, the green light has arrived for a new drug against Covid. Is called Paxlovid and it can be obtained with the prescription of the general practitioner.

Stable at 4% the intensive therapies ei non-critical departments to the 16% in Emilia Romagna.

I’m 73,212 (yesterday 75,020) the new infections COVID-19 today in Italy, with 437 thousand tampons and 202 deaths (against 166 yesterday). The rate of positivity he was born in 16.7%. THE hospitalizations ordinary decrease by 155 units (yesterday +24) and become 10.076, the intensive therapies there are 4 fewer (yesterday +2) with 46 entries of the day, for a total of 411.

Covid today, the Emilia Romagna bulletin

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna yes 1,376,564 are registered cases of positivity, 5,486 more than yesterdayout of a total of 23,599 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,112 molecular And 11,487 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 23.2%.

The contagion map

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 46.2 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 1,000 new cases (out of a total of 284,395 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (976 out of 213.158), Reggio Emilia (733 out of 154,674) e Parma (534 out of 113,879); then Ravenna (487 out of 127,328) e Rimini (414 out of 131,156); so Ferrara (364 out of 95,505), Forlì (280 out of 64,261) e Piacenza (271 out of 72,917); in the end Cesena (254 out of 76,845) and the Imola district, with 173 new positive cases out of a total of 42,446 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 58,597 (+77). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 57,131 (+63), the 97.5% of the total number of active cases.

The admissions are on the rise

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 37 (+4 compared to yesterday, equal to + 12.1%), the average age is 65.2 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,429 (+10 compared to yesterday, + 0.7%), mean age 75.7 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday); 2 a Parma (unchanged); 6 a Modena (+2); 11 a Bologna (unchanged); 1 a Imola (unchanged); 2 a Ferrara (-1); 7 a Ravenna (+1); 1 a Forlì (+1), 6 y Rimini (+ 1 compared to yesterday). No intensive care admissions in the provinces of Reggio Emilia (like yesterday) ea Cesena (like yesterday).

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I am 5,391 more compared to yesterday and reached 1,301,442.

Unfortunately, there are 18 deaths:

1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (an 81-year-old woman);

2 in the province of Modena (a 95-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man);

4 in the province of Bologna (two women aged 79 and 87 and two men aged 83 and 96);

1 in the province of Ferrara (a 58-year-old man);

7 in the province of Ravenna (5 women respectively 83, 86, 92, 95 and 102 years old and two men both 85 years old);

3 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (a woman of 89 and two men of 82 and 91).

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Rimini and in the Imola district.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm were administered as a whole 10,346,297 doses; out of the total 3,787,028 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, the 94.2%. The third doses made are 2,864,810.

Paxlovid, WHO: “Recommended for patients at high risk of hospitalization”

The World Health Organization formulated a strong today recommendation for using Paxlovidthe antiviral drug against Covid-19 from Pfizer, for the positives with mild and moderate symptoms at higher risk of hospitalization And to develop serious illnesses (such as unvaccinated, elderly or immunosuppressed patients), calling it “the best therapeutic choice for high-risk patients available to date”. This recommendation, the WHO recalls, is based on data from two randomized controlled trials involving 3078 patients, which show that the risk of hospitalization is reduced by 85% following this treatment. In a high-risk group (over 10% risk of hospitalization), this means 84 fewer hospitalizations per 1000 patients. WHO does not suggest any instead use in low-risk patientsas the benefits were negligible.