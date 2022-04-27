Covid Emilia Romagna Bulletin of 27 April 2022: 2,972 infections and 16 deaths

Bologna, 27 April 2022 – Today’s data on the pandemic from Covid in Emilia Romagnathey report 2,972 new cases (compared to 2,158 yesterday) and 16 deaths (yesterday 24), including a 46 year old. A less dramatic balance than that of the neighbor Veneto where in the last 24 we have seen a boom of infections: almost 10 thousand (quota exceeded in Campania). Meanwhile, the date of May 1st is approaching, which brings with it the expected news in terms of Green pass and masks (here all the rules), while the rules at work are also changing. Meanwhile theAusl Romagna announces a weekly bulletinvery useful for understanding the trend of the virus: the new positives decrease but hospitalizations increase.

Covid today, data and infections in Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,395,288 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 2,972 more than yesterday, on a total of 28,125 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,454 are molecular and 16,671 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positive on the number of tampons facts is of 10.6%. The average age of new positives today is 47.4 years.

Hospitalization and intensive care in Emilia Romagna

The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 37 (-1 compared to yesterday; -2.6%), theaverage age is 67 years. As for patients admitted to other Covid wards, they are 1,344 (-184 compared to yesterday; -12%), average age 76.5 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (number unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged), 3 y Reggio Emilia (-1); 3 a Modena (unchanged); 13 a Bologna (-2), 4 y Ferrara (+1); 5 a Ravenna (+1); 1 a Forlì (unchanged); 5 a Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization a Cesena and in the Imola district (like yesterday).

The bulletin of deaths

Unfortunately, there are another 16 deaths, distributed as follows:

1 in the province of Piacenza (a 101-year-old man)

1 in the province of Parma (a 76 year old woman)

2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (two men aged 74 and 87 respectively)

3 in the province of Modena (a woman of 46 and two men of 83 and 90)

4 in the province of Bologna (three women, one of which is 83 and the other two are both 92, and a man of 77)

2 in Imola district (two women aged 76 and 95)

2 in the province of Ravenna (a 98 year old woman and an 85 year old man)

1 death, registered by the Bologna Ausl, concerns an 83-year-old woman residing outside Emilia-Romagna.

No deaths in the province of Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini.

In total, there have been 16,588 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Covid Emilia Romagna: the contagion map

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 750 new cases (out of a total of 288,122 since the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (397 on 216.095) and Rimini (315 of 132,634); then Ravenna (258 on 129.108), Reggio Emilia (216 on 157.312) and Parma (214 on 115,771); so Piacenza (195 out of 73,782), Forlì (173 out of 65,011), Cesena (168 on 77.734) and Ferrara (155 out of 96,662); finally the Imola district, with 131 new cases of positivity out of a total of 43,057 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases, i.e. i actually sick, they are 56,234 (+26). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 54,853 (+211), 97.5% of the total number of active cases.

Agenas data

In the last 24 hours it has grown in 12 regions, including Emilia Romagna, the occupation of the ‘non-critical area’ departments by Covid patients. But while in Abruzzo, for example, 24% of the beds are occupied, in our region the percentage grows only by one point, settling at 17%. Fortunately, the most worrying figure – that of intensive care – has not grown: in Italy it is stable at 4% (same figure as in Emilia Romagna) and none exceeds the 10% threshold.

The weekly bulletin of Romagna

The Ausl Romagna releases the weekly data, here they are: This week 27,175 swabs (molecular and antigenic) were performed, recording 7,347 new positive cases (27%). Compared to last week there is un decrease in new positivity both in absolute terms (- 423) and percentages probably in relation to the diffusion of the Omicron BA.2 variant.

The total incidence rate of new cases in the last seven days / 100,000 inhabitants in all districts of the Romagna AUSL is also stable.

As for the pressure on hospitalsthere is a rate of occupation of beds by patients affected by Covid in growth compared to last week and a total of 207 patients are hospitalized, of which 7 are hospitalized in intensive care. The number of deaths compared to last week.

Costs of Covid: unions worried

Meanwhile Giuliano Zignaniregional secretary of Uil, asks that Emilia-Romagna clarify how it intends to cover the expenses incurred for the pandemic: “We are worried, we would not want it to go towards private individuals”. During the presentation of the May Day celebration in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna, Zingani recalled that “healthcare costs have increased due to Covid and we still have to understand if the government will help cover them, because otherwise the regions will be in difficulty”.

The confederates, assures the Uil, want “to ensure that Emilia-Romagna maintain your public health and do not go to the private sector“. And he warns:” Someone at the national level does not think of embarrassing the Regions just to bring the large multinationals into health care, because they would not solve the problems of the citizens “.