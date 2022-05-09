Covid Emilia Romagna, data for today 9 May 2022: 2,095 infections and 5 deaths – Chronicle

Bologna, 9 May 2022 – Few swabs over the weekend and cases are also dropping. The Covid bulletin from today reports just over 2,000 cases in Emilia Romagna (2.095 to be precise) detected by the analysis of 8,352 swabs. However, the new infected in the Imola district are missing due to a computer problem. The rate of positivity he was born in 25.1%. Yesterday, Sunday 8 Maythe new positives were 3077.

There are 5, however, i dead Emilia Romagna linked to the pandemic, the same number as yesterday.

Patients rhospitalized in intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 35 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 2.9%), the average age is 67.7 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments are 1,260 (+43 compared to yesterday, + 3.5%), average age 76.1 years.

The Emilian from Romagna healed I am 4,625 more than yesterday and reach 1.379.574. THE active cases of infection, ie the actual patients followed by the health service, are 44.001 (-2.535). 97% of active cases are in isolation at home, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms.

“The target zero infections as in China it is utopian“So he expressed himself today Andrea Costa, Undersecretary of Health. Faced with concerns about rules in force during the summerthe government exponent has shown confidence and announced that the intention is to remove restrictions after June 15th, in order to have a free summer. “We are facing a new phase. The important thing is to proceed with the fourth dose of vaccine for the elderly and the frail, because this makes them more protected, as does the booster for the approximately three million citizens who are waiting for the booster dose. It’s important complete the cycle vaccinal thus, in the face of a possible resurgence of the virus, we are all protected “.

Even the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, spoke with a tweet about the booster dose. “Postpone the fourth dose “ of anti-Covid vaccine for “immunocompromised and frail waiting for the updated vaccines” against the new variants “is one risky choice“, wrote the President, urging those for whom the fourth dose is scheduled not to wait for the autumn.

Covid bulletin of May 9 in Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,440,297 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia Romagna, 2,095 more than yesterday, out of a total of 8,352 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 4,617 molecular and 3,735 antigenic tests quick. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is del 25.1%a value not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs carried out, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 376 new cases (out of a total of 297,113 since the start of the epidemic) followed by Modena (374 out of 224.107) e Reggio Emilia (328 out of 163,491); then Parma (245 out of 120,518) e Ravenna (210 out of 133,287); so Ferrara (180 out of 99.918), Rimini (124 out of 135,541), Cesena (100 out of 79,763) e Piacenza (80 out of 75,532); in the end Forlìwith 78 new positive cases out of a total of 66,772 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Due to a technical problem of the Ausl, a Imola it was not possible to count the new cases, which will be recovered in the next few days.

Hospitalization in Emilia Romagna

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 35 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 2.9%), the mean age is 67.7 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,260 (+43 compared to yesterday, + 3.5%), mean age 76.1 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 a Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday); 2 a Parma (unchanged); 7 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 a Modena (unchanged); 9 a Bologna (unchanged); 1 a Imola (unchanged); 4 a Ferrara (unchanged); 3 a Ravenna (+1); 4 a Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization a Forlì And Cesena (like yesterday).

Covid victims and healed in Emilia Romagna

People as a whole heal I am 4,625 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1.379.574. Unfortunately, there are 5 deaths:

2 in the province of Parma (a 77-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man)

(a 77-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man) 1 in the province of Bologna (a 93-year-old man)

(a 93-year-old man) 1 in the province of Ferrara (a 67-year-old woman)

(a 67-year-old woman) 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 86-year-old man)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Ravenna, Rimini And in the Imola district. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,722.

The genetic causes of asymptomatic cases discovered in Italy

Meanwhile, one research of the Ceinge-Biotechnology of Naples he found out at least three genetic mutations rare at the origin of asymptomatic cases of Covid-19. This Italian discovery could pave the way for new diagnostic techniques and new therapies. The research was based on the analysis of DNA samples of about 800 individuals remained asymptomatic after SarsCoV2 infectiondespite having risk factors like old age. All the genes known so far have been analyzed using the latest generation sequencers and thus obtaining ahuge amount of genetic data.

Advanced bioinformatics analysis strategies then made it possible to identify rare pathogenic mutations which were significantly more frequent in infected and asymptomatic subjects and not in a large series of about 57,000 healthy subjects. Considering the possible applications of the discovery, the authors of the research decided to make the data freely accessible: “We have made available, in an online database, all the genetic data obtained, which other scholars can freely consult to develop new research. We can use these mutations. to locate individuals who are predisposed to developing less severe forms or asymptomatic of Covid-19 disease. Furthermore, the serum levels of the three identified genes could be used as prognostic markers of severe disease. Finally, today we know more about the biological basis of this disease and therefore we have something to work on to develop new pharmacological treatments “, said Achille Iolascon, professor of Genetics at Federico II in Naples.

Agenas: the hospital beds occupied

As for theoccupation of hospital wards, the Agenas data note that in the last 24 hours the percentage has dropped by one point, reaching 13% in non-critical area wards. Only four regions now exceed the 20% threshold but Emilia-Romagna is not among these, even if it has registered a increase in the number of posts occupied in ordinary departments, now at 14% (the day before it was 13%). On the other hand, it is still at 4%in the last 24 hours in Italy, theoccupation of intensive care (a year ago it was 24%) by patients with Covid-19; this percentage is remained stable in 16 regions and autonomous provinces, including Emilia Romagna (4%).

Bulletin Italy 9 May

I’m 17,155 new cases of Covid registered in Italy in the last 24 hours against the 30,804 of yesterday and above all the 18,8896 infections of last Monday. The processed swabs are 126,559 (yesterday 203,452) with the positivity rate falling from 15.1% to 13.5%. THE deaths are 84 (yesterday 72). The total victims since the beginning of the pandemic are 164,573. Hospitalizations are on the rise. There are seven more patients in intensive care (yesterday +1), 363 in all, and those in the ordinary wards are 80 more (yesterday -160), reaching a total of 8,735. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Covid, other news

