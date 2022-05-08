Covid Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of 8 May 2022: 3,077 infections – Chronicle

Bologna, 8 May 2022 – I am 3,077 the new infections recorded today in Emilia Romagna, down compared to yesterday’s 3,238. Swooping the number of active cases, that is the people currently positive to the covid in the region that today are 46,536, or 3,298 less than yesterday. They are both positive indicators that tell how the diffusion of the variant is evolving Omicron and its subvariants (in addition to 3, also Omicron 4 and 5), however, the positivity rate of the processed swabs remains very high (13,464), which is 22.8%.

Covid Emilia Romagna, the data

There are therefore 3,077 new infections registered in the last 24 hours in Emilia Romagna: 13,464 swabs were processed, with a positivity rate of 22.8%.middle age of today’s new positives is 45.1 years. THE active casesthat is the actual patients, are 46,536 (-3,298) and i healed that’s 6,370 more than yesterday.

The hospitalizations

There are 1,217 covid positive patients in the wards (+14 compared to yesterday, + 1.16%), average age 76 years. intensive therapies I am 34 (data unchanged from yesterday), the average age is 67.5 years: 2 a Piacenza (-1 compared to yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged); 7 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 a Modena (-1); 9 a Bologna (unchanged); 4 a Ferrara (+1); 2 a Ravenna (unchanged); 4 a Rimini (unchanged); 1 in Imola district (+1). No hospitalization a Forlì And Cesena (like yesterday).

The dead

There are 5 deaths of people positive to the virus recorded in the last hours: 1 in the province of Parma (a 79-year-old woman); 1 in the province of Modena (an 85-year-old woman); 1 in the province of Ravenna (a 75-year-old man); 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena, a Cesena (a 93-year-old man); 1 in the province of Rimini (an 87-year-old man). There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Ferrara, and in the Imola district.

The fourth dose

A possible is also being discussed vaccinewhich is effective against the sub-variants, to be done starting from September, or simply to provide the second booster dose (i.e. the fourth dose) to prevent the virus from becoming aggressive again. Because, as the Rimini researcher states Giacomo Gorini (who worked for months on the Oxford vaccine) in an interview with Carlino: “Immunity it’s like a muscle, it needs to be trained and kept toned “.

The Italy bulletin

Waiting for the updated datayesterday there were in Italy 40,522 new cases of positivity with 113 deaths. On the health system front they were 8,815 (-349) i beds employed in ordinary Covid departments. 355 (-8) those in intensive care: with 33 resuscitation entrances.

Covid, other news

