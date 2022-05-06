Covid Emilia-Romagna, the bulletin of May 6, 2022

There are 3-595 new coronavirus positive cases, out of a total of 18,889 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,055 are molecular and 8,834 rapid antigen tests. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,431,893 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 19%.

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 44.3 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 790 new cases (out of a total of 295,593 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (568 out of 222,645); then Reggio Emilia (437 out of 162,279), Parma (393 out of 119,646), Ravenna (347 out of 132,417) and Ferrara (245 out of 99,301); then Rimini (227 out of 135,003), Cesena (189 out of 79,332), Piacenza and Forlì, both with 138 cases, respectively out of 75,225 and 66,410 total since the beginning of the epidemic; finally, the Imola district (123 out of 44,042).

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 51,017 (-2,300). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 49,653 (-2,300), 97.3% of the total active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 5,884 more than yesterday and reach 1,364,173.

Unfortunately, there are 11 deaths:

3 in the province of Piacenza (two women aged 90 and 95 and a man aged 91)

3 in the province of Reggio Emilia (two women aged 80 and 90 and a man aged 86)

2 in the province of Modena (a woman and a man aged 88 both)

3 in the province of Ferrara (two women aged 91 and 92 and a man aged 94).

There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Bologna, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and in the Imola district.

In total, 16,703 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. Compared to what was communicated in recent days, one case was eliminated, positive for antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,418,371 doses were administered; of the total 3,789,104 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,877,700.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 32 (-2 compared to yesterday, equal to -5.9%), the average age is 67.6 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,332 (+2 compared to yesterday, + 0.2%), average age 75.6 years.

In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 3 in Piacenza (+1 compared to yesterday), 1 in Parma (unchanged); 7 in Reggio Emilia (-2); 4 in Modena (+1); 8 in Bologna (unchanged); 3 in Ferrara (-1); 2 in Ravenna (-1); 4 in Rimini (unchanged).

No hospitalization in the Imola district, Forlì and Cesena (like yesterday).

