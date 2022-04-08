Covid Emilia Romagna, the bulletin with data and infections today, 8 April 2022

Bologna, 8 April 2022 – In the last few days in Emilia Romagna a constant mean of new covid positives. Yesterday, April 7, 4,942 cases; the day before, April 6 5,343. On April 5, however, 3.103. They are data that tell us that the virus, as we well know, is still present, but that in a certain way it has its own cyclicality, without alarming peaks. A fact that is also confirmed by stability of intensive care, which in Italy are at 4% and a year ago they were at 41%. In the region they are at 5%. THE non-critical departments instead they are at 16% in Italy (one year 44%); in Emilia Romagna stable at 14%.

The ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the weekly Covid, among other things, highlights how they are down this week in Italy either incidence that transmissibility index Rt. The first is equal to 776 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 836 last week; the second is equal to 1.15 (range 1.04 – 1.30), down compared to the previous week (when it reached the value of 1.24).

Fourth dose for the elderly

Consequently to the pronouncement of Ema and Ecdc on the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (second booster) and at the meeting of the Cts from Aifaa note from the Ministry of Health, Aifa, Iss and Css, indicates the methods of administration. The recall (fourth dose) is intended for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of agefor the guests of the RSA and for those who are included in the categories at risk and have an age included between 60 and 79 years.

Omicron and its variants

Regard Omicron, Delta and Variant Xe there are differences in symptoms and duration. But on the Xe variant there is still no significant data to understand its severity. The data of the analyzes of the Ceinge-Biotechnologybased on data from the Gisaid and Ncbi Virus banks, in which the genetic sequences are stored, say that at the moment it is not reported no Xe sequence in Italy.

Currently l80% of Covid-19 cases in Italy are caused by the sub-variant BA.2 of the variant Omicron. “The estimates of the last 15 days indicate that, in Italy, Omicron represents almost 100% of the sequences published, with BA.2 attesting to about 80%”, observes Angelo Boccia, who processed the data and who works in the group of Bioinformatics of the center, coordinated by Giovanni Paolella.

Bassetti: “The emergency phase is over, but not living with the virus”

The weekly data from the Covid ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring “confirm what we have seen in hospitals for weeks, our intensive therapies I am lightened from the pressure of so many cases. Of course there are always sick people, but they are often in hospital for other pathologies and then it turns out that they are positive for Covid. There situation in hospitals is stable, the virus circulates and we have stabilized at the top in the number of infections. The prediction that it would be possible to breathe again from spring is evident, the coexistence with the virus is not over but the emergency we saw until last week“. To say it is Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, commenting on the weekly monitoring of Covid Iss-ministry of Health.

“There Omicron variantthanks to vaccinations, it has become a weakened virus, endemic and more attackable and with which we can live “, adds Bassetti and on the possibility that Italy is at the ‘halfway point’ of the pandemic, the infectious boa has already happened to us during the winter just past when – he concludes – millions of Italians protected themselves from the virus with the vaccine “.

Covid data in Emilia Romagna today

Waiting for today’s updated data, yesterday there were 4,942 new positives on 23,267 swabs, with stable admissions to intensive care and growing in other Covid departments. Fifteen dead.

Covid in Italy the bulletin

Waiting for today’s data, yesterday they are 69,596 the new infections against 69,278 the day before. The victims have been 150. 471 patients hospitalized in intensive care10,078 those in ordinary departments.