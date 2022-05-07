Covid Emilia Romagna, the data of today 7 May 2022: 3,238 infections and 9 deaths

Bologna, 7 May 2022 – Today I am 3,238 new infections due to covidslightly down from yesterday with 3,595 new positives (the day before: 4.041). I am orOver 4,400 healed in the last 24 hours and there are 1,178 fewer active cases. Hospitalizations in Covid wards are decreasing: -129. +2 those in intensive care. I’m nine the deaths.

The data of the last weekly monitoring (which refers to the week from April 25 to May 1) detect a decrease in the incidence (607.4 against 679.8 the week before), while the Rt index rises slightly (from 0.93 to 0.97), but still remains below unity. THE weekly cases they decreased: from 30,255 to 26,495.

The extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, released today instead, and which concerns the population over 5 years in the period 11 March-10 April, indicates that the mortality rate for Covid-19 in Italy for i not vaccinated (36 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is approximately eight times higher compared to vaccinated with additional dose / booster (5 deaths per 100,000 population).

The rate of hospitalizations in intensive care (period 18 March-17 April) then is about five times higher compared to vaccinated with additional dose / booster and approx four times higher for hospitalizations.

The other data of the report concerns the reinfections. In the last week “the percentage of Covid reinfections out of the total number of reported cases is equal to 5%up from 4.5% the previous week “. In addition, from 24 August 2021 to 4 May 2022 397,084 cases of reinfection were reported (3.3% of the total of notified cases) with an increased risk due to the spread of Omicron. Women, health workers and the age group between 12 and 49 are confirmed as the most exposed, such as those who have had their first diagnosis for over 210 days, those who have not been vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days.

Covid in Emilia Romagna today

The new ones cases of positivity today are 3,238 more than yesterdayout of a total of 19,022 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,535 molecular and 9,487 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 17%. Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna yes 1,435,126 are registered

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 34 (+2 compared to yesterday, equal to +6.3%), the average age is 67.4 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,203 (-129 compared to yesterday, –9.7%), mean age 75.9 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 3 a Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (+1); 7 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 4 a Modena (unchanged); 9 a Bologna (+1); 3 a Ferrara (unchanged); 2 a Ravenna (unchanged); 4 a Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in the Imola district, Forlì And Cesena (like yesterday).

The contagion map

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 44.5 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Modena with 598 new cases (out of a total of 223,243 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Bologna (557 out of 296,550); then Reggio Emilia (512 out of 162.791), Ravenna (325 out of 132,737), Parma (322 out of 119,968), and Ferrara (219 out of 99,520); so Rimini (188 of 135,191), Cesena (149 out of 79,481), Forlì (140 out of 66,550) e Piacenza (124 out of 75,349); finally, the Imola district (104 of 44,146).

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 49,835 (-1,178). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 48,598 (-1,051), the 97.5% of the total number of active cases.

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I am 4,407 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,368,579.

Unfortunately, there are 9 deaths: 1 in the province of Piacenza (a 68-year-old man); 3 in the province of Parma (two women aged 84 and 93, a man aged 72); 2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (an 87-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man); 2 in the province of Modena (two women aged 91 and 95); 1 in the province of Ferrara (a 79-year-old man). There are no deaths in the provinces of Bologna, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini is in the Imola district.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm they were administered altogether 10.424.708 doses; out of the total they are 3,789,236 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,878,929.

The Covid Italy bulletin

Waiting for today’s datayesterday in Italy they registered 43,947 new cases of Covid with 125 deaths. THE hospitalized in hospital with symptoms were 9,164 of which 363 in intensive care. THE hospitalizations ordinary were 220 less than the day before.

Covid, other news

