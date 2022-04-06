Covid Emilia Romagna today, data and infections of 6 April 2022 – Chronicle

Bologna, 6 April 2022 – The pandemic from Covid in Emilia Romagnatoday does register 5,343 new cases and 11 deathsincluding a 45-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man. Infections are up sharply compared to 3,103 cases yesterday, while the same number of victims is recorded. On the next steps of the Governmentabout the reopeningsthe adviser to Minister Speranza, Walter Ricciardi calls for caution on the hypothesis of removing the indoor masks, which, despite the fact that many are waiting: “The countries that took it away have had to restore it”.

Covid today, infections and deaths in Emilia Romagna

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,306,958 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 5,353 more than yesterday, out of a total of 25,102 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 14,147 molecular and 10,955 rapid antigen tests. The percentage of new positive on the number of tampons facts is of 21.3%.

97.8% of active cases are in isolation at home, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms. The average age of new positives is 44.2 years. Eleven deaths in the last 24 hours.

The point on hospitalizations in Emilia Romagna

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 38 (number unchanged compared to yesterday), the average age is 64.7 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI’m 1,222 (+16 compared to yesterday, + 1.3%), average age 75.7 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Parma (-1 compared to yesterday); 3 a Reggio Emilia (-2); 4 a Modena (+1); 14 a Bologna (+2); 2 a Imola (-1); 4 a Ferrara (+1); 3 a Ravenna (+1); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 5 a Rimini (unchanged from yesterday). No hospitalization in intensive care in the province of Piacenza (-1 compared to yesterday) and to Forlì (like yesterday).

The map of the contagions province by province

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 1,159 new cases (out of a total of 270,736 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Reggio Emilia (843 out of 145,166); then Modena (668 out of 202,015); Parma (599 out of 106,995), Ferrara (511 out of 90,606), Ravenna (494 out of 120,464) e Rimini (300 out of 126,137); so Cesena (276 out of 73,518), Piacenza (202 out of 69.712), Forlì (181 out of 61,364) and, finally, the Imola district with 110 new positive cases out of a total of 40,245 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 56,356 (+2,161). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 55,096 (+2,145), 97.8% of the total number of active cases.

The victims of Covid in the last 24 hours

Unfortunately, there are 11 deaths, like yesterday. Here’s where:

2 in the province of Piacenza (a 93-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man)

5 in the province of Modena (four women including one of 45, two of 88 and one of 92 and a man of 85)

2 in the province of Bologna (a 91 year old woman and a 71 year old man)

1 in the province of Ferrara (a 51 year old man)

1 in the province of Ravenna (an 88-year-old woman)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini It is in the Imola district.

In total, there have been deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic 16,325.

Covid, the latest data from Agenas

In the last 24 hours, in Italythe occupation of places in non-critical hospital wards by patients with Covid is stopped on a daily basis at 16% (a year ago it was 43%) but rises to 42% in Umbria and exceeds the 20% in 7 other regions: Calabria (34%), Basilicata (26%), Sicily (27%), Marche (23%), Puglia (24%), Abruzzo (23%), Sardinia (21%). The employment of intensive care, on the other hand, is stable at 5% in the country (a year ago it was 41%). These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 5 April 2022.

In detail, based on daily monitoring, the occupancy of seats in the hospital wards of medical area cala al 13% in Emilia Romagna. Intensive care is also decreasing: 4%.

They were 88.173 the new cases of positivity to Covid-19 e 194 deaths register in Italy yesterday. This is what emerged from the bulletin Ministry of Health.

On the health system front, a decrease in intensive therapies: hospitalizations dropped to 471, with 12 fewer beds.

Ricciardi and the mask indoors

“The mask in closed environments is still a safeguard that, with these variants of Sars-Cov 2 increasingly contagious, remains indispensable. So much so that all Countries that took it away have had to restore it. With the exception of England which, however, paid a very high price. The April 20 the Government will decide what will be the indications in May, based on epidemic data. We’ll see. But it seems difficult to me that there can be a radical improvement in the epidemic curve, “he says Walter Ricciardiadvisor to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.

“It is an objective fact: we must protect ourselves from the diffusivity of the virus in closed and crowded environments. And the scientific evidence reminds us that the mask, in particular Ffp2, is necessary”, underlines Ricciardi. “We must necessarily wait until April: with viruses there can be surprises, as we know. Personally I think that the epidemiological situation will be the same at best”, she concludes.

