Covid Emilia-Romagna, today’s 11 May bulletin: 2,166 infections, 18 deaths

BOLOGNA – Just under 22 thousand swabs were performed in the last 24 hours in Emilia-Romagna: 2,166, equal to 9.9%, gave a positive result.

The average age of new positives today is 46.5 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 556 new cases (out of a total of 297,665 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (508 out of 224,615); then Ravenna (185 out of 133,471), Parma and Rimini, both with 145 cases (respectively out of 120,662 and 135,686), Piacenza (139 out of 75,671) and the Imola district (127 out of 44,382); then Forlì (117 out of 66,888), Cesena (101 out of 79,864) and Ferrara (82 out of 100,000); finally Reggio Emilia, with 61 new positive cases out of a total of 163,552 since the beginning of the pandemic. (In today’s count, the number of new Ausl cases in Imola also includes those of yesterday that it was not possible to find due to a technical problem).

Covid Emilia-Romagna, the point on hospitalizations

The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 38 (+3 compared to yesterday, equal to +9%), the average age is 67 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,248 (-12 compared to yesterday, -1%), average age 76.1 years.

In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (-1 compared to yesterday), 2 in Parma (unchanged); 6 in Reggio Emilia (-1); 6 in Modena (+3); 11 in Bologna (+2); 1 in Imola (unchanged); 4 in Ferrara (unchanged); 3 in Ravenna (unchanged); 1 in Forlì (+1) and 3 in Rimini (-1). No hospitalization in Cesena (like yesterday).

Covid: active cases, healed, deaths

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 42,708 (-1,288). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 41,422 (-1,279), 97% of the total number of active cases.

The total number of people healed are 3,436 more than yesterday and reach 1,383,008.

There are 18 deaths:

3 in the province of Piacenza (three men, respectively 58, 85 and 91 years old)

2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a woman and a man, both 88 years old)

5 in the province of Modena (three women: two of 81 and one of 87 and two men of 73 and 95)

2 in the province of Bologna (two men aged 81 and 91)

1 in the province of Ravenna (an 89-year-old man)

3 in the province of Rimini (three men aged 71, 78 and 93)

2 men aged 47 and 59, not resident in Emilia-Romagna, whose death was registered by the Bologna Local Health Authority.

There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena and in the Imola district.

In total, 16,740 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Vaccinations, the numbers in Emilia-Romagna

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,435,090 doses were administered; out of the total 3,790,100 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,881,008.