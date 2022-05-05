Covid Emilia-Romagna, today’s 5 May bulletin: 4,041 infections, 9 deaths

BOLOGNA – New coronavirus infections intercepted in the last 24 hours in Emilia-Romagna remain above 4 thousand: just under 20 thousand swabs performed, 20.4% of them (4,041) were positive.

The average age of new positives today is 45.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 893 new cases (out of a total of 294,803 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (750 out of 222,077); then Reggio Emilia (445 out of 161,842), Ravenna (410 out of 132,071), Parma (362 out of 119,253); then Rimini (264 out of 134,776), Ferrara (227 out of 99,056), the Imola district (222 out of 43,919) and Cesena (184 out of 79,143); finally Piacenza (143 out of 75,087) and Forlì, with 141 new positive cases out of a total of 66,272 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Covid Emilia-Romagna, the point on hospitalizations

There are 34 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna (+2 compared to yesterday, equal to + 6.3%), the average age is 67.4 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,330 (-1 compared to yesterday, -0.1%), average age 75.6 years.

Covid: active cases, healed, deaths

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 53,318 (-929). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 51,954 (-930), 97.4% of the total number of active cases.

The total number of people healed are 4,961 more than yesterday and reach 1,358,289.

There are 9 deaths:

1 in the province of Parma (a 74-year-old man)

1 in the province of Modena (an 85-year-old man)

3 in the province of Bologna (three men aged 76, 81 and 87)

2 in the province of Ferrara (an 83-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man)

2 in the province of Rimini (two women, both 87 years old)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and in the Imola district.

In total, 16,692 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Vaccinations, the point in Emilia-Romagna

Up to now a total of 10,411,117 doses have been administered in EMilia-Romagna; of the total 3,788,932 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,876,568.