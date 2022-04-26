Covid Emilia-Romagna, today’s April 26 bulletin: 2,156 infections and 24 deaths

BOLOGNA Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,392,317 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 2,158 more than yesterday, out of a total of 11,396 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,292 molecular and 6,104 tests rapid antigenic.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 18.9%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected.

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 38 (stable compared to yesterday), the average age is 66.2 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,528 (+53 compared to yesterday, + 3.6%), average age 76.1 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday), 2 in Parma (unchanged); 4 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 in Modena (-1); 15 in Bologna (unchanged); 3 in Ferrara (+1); 4 in Ravenna (unchanged); 1 in Forlì (unchanged); 5 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in the provinces of Cesena and in the Imola district (like yesterday).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 45.4 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 391 new cases (out of a total of 287,372 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Reggio Emilia (336 out of 157,096); then Modena (315 out of 215,698), Ravenna (289 out of 128,850), Rimini (221 out of 132,319) and Parma (193 out of 115,558); then Cesena (129 out of 77,566), Ferrara (106 out of 96,507), Piacenza (85 out of 73,587) and Forlì (52 out of 64,838); finally, the Imola district, with 41 new positive cases out of a total of 42,926 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 56,209 (-1,618). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 54,643 (-1,671), 97.2% of the total number of active cases.

Healed and deceased

The total people healed are 3,752 more than yesterday and reach 1,319,536.

There are 24 deaths:

2 in the province of Piacenza (two women, respectively 92 and 102 years old)

5 in the province of Parma (two women aged 81 and 94 and three men aged 63, 71 and 87)

3 in the province of Reggio Emilia (an 88-year-old woman and two men, respectively 70 and 91 years old)

3 in the province of Modena (two women aged 82 and 91 and a man aged 76)

3 in the province of Bologna (two women, respectively 90 and 99 years old and a 62 year old man,)

2 in the province of Ferrara (both men, respectively 80 and 83 years old)

2 in the province of Ravenna (all men, aged 70 and 88)

3 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (all women: 77, 85 and 96 years old)

1 in the province of Rimini (a 91-year-old man)

In total, there have been 16,572 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,358,028 doses were administered; of the total 2,787,447 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.2%. The third doses made are 2,867,585.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.