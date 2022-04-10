Covid Emilia Romagna, today’s bulletin 10 April 2022: 4,565 infections – Chronicle

Bologna, 10 April 2022 – A slight but encouraging slowdown. The new ones drop by more than two hundred contagions from covid today compared to those of yesterday in Emilia Romagna: this is indicated by today’s bulletin that it records 4,565 new cases (yesterday 4,717). THE tampons processed, however, are few (as always happens on weekends): they are 18,517, with a rate of positivity consequently very high (24%) but not very indicative. In the hospitals, the situation remains calm: intensive care is stable (-1), only hospitalizations in medical departments are growing slightly (+31). Finally, the number of victims decreases from 6pm yesterday to 5 today.

Covid in Italy: the data

I’m 53,253 new infections from Covid in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health, yesterday they were 63,992 and last Sunday 53,588. The victims instead they are 90 (yesterday 112). The swabs processed are 352,265 (yesterday 438,449) with a positivity rate that rises from 14.6% to 15.1%. Stable intensive care in the balance between entries and exits, 3 more (yesterday unchanged), with 39 entries of the day, and rose to 465 total, as well as ordinary hospitalizations, 15 more (yesterday -79), 10,038 in all.

Today’s Covid Bulletin from Emilia Romagna

I am therefore 4,565 new infections today, with 5 victims. The positive rate of the swabs is 24%. L’middle age of today’s new positives is 45.1 years. THE active cases, that is the actual sick, are 58,593 (+81) while the people healed are 4,479 more than yesterday. The data of the new ones are still almost at a standstill vaccinations that I am 10,311,295 doses; out of the total they are 3,776,648 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 94%. The third doses made are 2,758,746.

The contagion map

Bologna register today 902 new cases to which 146 of the Imola districtfollowed by Reggio Emilia (690); Modena (562) and then Ravenna (with 489) e Parma (430), so Ferrara (365) and Rimini (332). They follow Cesena (243), Forlì (215), Piacenza (191).

The victims

Five covid-positive people have lost their lives in the last few hours: 1 in the province of Modena (an 87-year-old woman); 1 in the province of Ravenna (a 92-year-old man); 1 in the province of Forlì–Cesena (a 94-year-old woman); 2 in the province of Rimini (an 84-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man). There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Ferrara, nor in the Imola district.

The hospitalizations

In the Covid departments there are 1,270 patients (+ 31 compared to yesterday, + 2.5%), with an average age of 76 years. In intensive care, on the other hand, 35 patients are hospitalized for complications of covid (-1 compared to yesterday, equal to -2.8%), the average age is 65.6 years: 2 a Parma (number unchanged from yesterday); 3 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 2 a Modena (unchanged); 13 a Bologna (unchanged from yesterday); 3 a Imola (unchanged); 2 a Ferrara (unchanged); 3 a Ravenna (unchanged); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 5 a Rimini (-1). No hospitalization a Piacenzanor a Forlì.

Towards normality

There is a certain tendency not to worry about the virus anymore, both because the summer is coming and because it is already well underway the relaxation of restrictions (away with masks in many indoor places and stop at the green pass at work from 1st May), but the fourth dose at more azian and fragile people. GPs are concerned because there is a risk that the response to this new prescription is not high, then there are data that say how reinfection is increasingly likely in vaccinated individuals four months after the last dose.

Even the Long Covid it is a discourse that remains current: it has now been ascertained how they exist disturbances And problems months after the infection. In many cases it is tiredness or mental fogbut the myocarditis and not necessarily only in older people, but also in younger ones.

