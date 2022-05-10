Covid Emilia Romagna, today’s bulletin 10 May 2022: 2,166 infections and 18 deaths

Bologna, 10 May 2022 – They are growing even if only slightly the cases of Covid in the last 24 hours in Emilia Romagna. If 2,095 infections were recorded yesterday, today there are 2,166. New cases were discovered after analyzing 21,918 swabs, with the percentage of new positives that comes to 9.9%. Unfortunately they register also 18 deaths from Covid (yesterday there were 5), while hospitalizations are decreasing in hospitals: 3 more patients in intensive care, 12 fewer in other Covid departments. Over 3,400 recovered, almost 1,300 fewer active cases.

Roti: “The virus does not go away”

“The virus does not go away, the bubbles remain”. According to the forecasts of Lorenzo Roti, health director of the Local Health Authority of Bolognanot even the summer will bring a zeroing of the cases of covid and the bubble system of the departments will be maintained. “IS hard to think that the virus will disappear completely“, pointed out Roti,” we think however that with the decrease in infections could be also reduced the number of beds in the bubbles: if today we have about forty, we can think of getting to about fifteen “.

Regarding the expectations on infections in the autumn, the medical director did not risk predictions, as the trend of infections will depend on the presence or absence of new variants, which no one can predict. However, Roti recommends people over 80 and those aged 60 to 79 but with frailty of do the fourth dose.

Even the Minister of Health Speranza reiterated the importance of the booster dose, in a speech today at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome: “We are still in the battle of pandemic. We are much better off thanks to an extraordinary vaccination campaign, but we need to still keep the level of attention high. Another piece of vaccination campaign is underway i which numbers must necessarily grow. With the start of the war, the feeling is that the pandemic is over. Instead there are still people who lose their livesespecially among the over 80 “.

Focus on the bulletins: Veneto – Marche – Italy

Fourth dose in Emilia Romagna

As for the booster dose in Emilia-Romagna, the fourth dose administrations are started from 1st March at severely immunosuppressed people And from 14 April in three categories: seniors aged 80 and over; immunosuppressed and highly frail people between 60 and 79 years of agesuffering from specific critical pathologies indicated by the Ministry of Health and, finally, guests of residential centers for the elderly (Cra and Rsa), regardless of age, who will be vaccinated as a priority.

So far I am 83 thousand vaccinated with the fourth dose, about 14% of a total audience of 559,971 subjects and “Emilia-Romagna – underlined the Councilor for Health, Raffaele Donini, in recent days -, is the first region in Italy “ for fourth doses administered.

In the meantime, the Region is working to be ready, with the organizational machine, for theextension of the audience of recipients of the fourth dose to the whole population. When the audience widens, in fact, Councilor Donini is counting on the willingness of the Emilia-Romagna to undergo a new vaccination: “Citizens know very well that this pandemic he will not leave us soon – he explained -, but we have the weapons to defeat it and prevent serious diseases from developing, so I am convinced that when the vaccines arrive in the autumn, those against the new variants, in this region we will find the best organization for to administer them and the availability of the population “.

Thanks to Unibo comes Eclipse: a tool for quick, reliable and cheap tests

Meanwhile, Unibo has achieved a tool for detecting the presence of pathogens (viruses, bacteria, parasites) with the sensitivity of molecular swabs, but with the simplicity, speed and economy of rapid tests. The will fine-tune it new European Eclipse project, coordinated by the University of Bologna and funded by the Horizon Europe program. Scholars have already tested the effectiveness of the proposed technology on both the hepatitis B virus and the coronavirus.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically highlighted how much pathogen detection tools are essential to fight infectionslimiting its spread and promoting timely treatment “, he explains Luca Prodiprofessor at the “Giacomo Ciamician” Department of Chemistry of the University of Bologna and project coordinator.

“When the emergency began, there was no diagnostic method that was both quick, cheap and reliable, and although progress has been made, we are still a long way from having an instrument with these characteristics available.”

The Eclipse project therefore points to design and produce a nanobiotechnological platform for the detection of pathogens which is at the same time economical, can also be used by non-expert personnel and with a high level of sensitivity and reliability.

“This platform will be designed to be able to detect the coronavirus, the Leishmania parasite and the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa with a sensitivity level equal to or greater than that of molecular PCR swabsbut on a portable device and with a much faster process, in order to obtain a result in less than 30 minutes “, says Prodi.” In this way, the methodology can then be easily adapted for other types of pathogens and can thus becoming an important tool to avoid new pandemics and to keep infectious diseases under control in generalwith particular regard to developing countries “.

Bulletin Italy May 10

I’m 56,015 new positives in Italy, which bring the people currently affected by Covid to 1,082,972. I’m 158 people died in the last 24 hours, for a total of 164,731 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health. There are 8,937 people hospitalized in Italian hospitals for Covid, 161 fewer than yesterday, of which 358 in intensive care, 5 fewer than yesterday. The swabs carried out were 216,566,431, 371,221 more than the previous day.

Covid Emilia Romagna, today’s data

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna yes are registered 1,442,456 cases of positivity, 2,166 more than yesterdayout of a total of 21,918 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10.192 molecular and 11,726 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 9.9%. L’middle age of today’s new positives is 46.5 years.

The contagion map

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 556 new cases (out of a total of 297,665 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (508 out of 224,615); then Ravenna (185 out of 133,471), Parma And Rimini, both with 145 cases (out of 120,662 and 135,686 respectively), Piacenza (139 out of 75,671) and the Imola district (127 out of 44,382); so Forlì (117 out of 66,888), Cesena (101 out of 79.864) e Ferrara (82 out of 100,000); in the end Reggio Emilia, with 61 new positive cases out of a total of 163,552 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths from Covid in Emilia Romagna

Unfortunately, there are 18 deaths: 3 in the province of Piacenza (three men, respectively 58, 85 and 91 years old), 2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a woman and a man, both 88 years old), 5 in the province of Modena (three women: two of 81 and one of 87 and two men of 73 and 95), 2 in the province of Bologna (two men aged 81 and 91), 1 in the province of Ravenna (an 89-year-old man), 3 in the province of Rimini (three men aged 71, 78 and 93), 2 men aged 47 and 59, not resident in Emilia-Romagna, whose death was registered by the Local Health Authority of Bologna. There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena is in the Imola district. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,740.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in the region

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 38 (+3 compared to yesterday, equal to +9 %), the average age is 67. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsthere are 1,248 (-12 compared to yesterday, -1%), mean age 76.1 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (-1 compared to yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged); 6 a Reggio Emilia (-1); 6 a Modena (+3); 11 a Bologna (+2); 1 a Imola (unchanged); 4 a Ferrara (unchanged); 3 a Ravenna (unchanged); 1 a Forlì (+1) and 3 y Rimini (-1). No hospitalization a Cesena (like yesterday).

Healed and active cases

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 42,708 (-1,288). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 41,422 (-1,279), the 97% of the total number of active cases. Instead, people as a whole heal I am 3,436 more compared to yesterday and reach 1.383.008.