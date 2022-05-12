Covid Emilia Romagna, today’s bulletin 12 May 2022: 3,578 infections and 16 deaths

Bologna, 12 May 2022 – I am 3,578 new infections from coronavirus in Covid bulletin of today 12 May 2022 of Emilia Romagna. Sixteen deaths instead including a 53-year-old woman in Reggio Emilia. More than 3700 are cured. On the other hand, hospitalizations are still decreasing (-2 intensive therapies, – 24 Covid wards) and active cases (-153). 97% of active cases are in isolation at home, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms. The average age of the new positives is 43.4 years old.

Covid Emilia-Romagna, the data of today 12 May

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,449,920 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,578 more compared to yesterday (3,892 new infections), out of a total of 18,063 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,835 molecular and 8,228 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 19.8%.

The map of the new positives

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 859 new cases (out of a total of 299,505 since the start of the epidemic) followed by Modena (637 out of 225,783) e Reggio Emilia (393 out of 164.387): then, Ravenna (319 out of 134,108), Parma (313 out of 121,488), Rimini (252 out of 136,185); then Ferrara (190 out of 100,509), Cesena (178 out of 80.182), Forlì (153 out of 67,190), and Piacenza (149 out of 75,948); finally, the Imola district with 135 new positive cases out of a total of 44,635 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalization and intensive care

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies in Emilia-Romagna are 31 (-2 compared to yesterday, equal to -6.1%), the average age is 67.1 years. As for the patients hospitalized in other Covid departmentsthey are 1,193 (-24 compared to yesterday, -2%), average age 76.2 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged); 3 a Reggio Emilia (-1); 4 a Modena (-3); 8 a Bologna (unchanged); 1 a Imola (unchanged); 5 a Ferrara (+1); 3 a Ravenna (unchanged); 1 a Forlì (unchanged) and 3 y Rimini (+1). No hospitalization a Cesena (like yesterday).

Active and sick cases in isolation

Active cases, that is, the actual patients are 41,460 (-153). Of these, people in isolation at homeor those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 40,236 (-127), 97% of the total number of active cases.

The deaths

Unfortunately, there are 16 deaths: 3 in the province of Piacenza (2 men aged 76 and 77 and a woman aged 89), 1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 53-year-old woman), 3 in the province of Modena (2 men aged 92 and 93 and a woman aged 86), 4 in the province of Bologna (a man of 81 years, 3 women of 77, 85 and 93 years), 1 y Ferrara (a 93-year-old man), 3 in the province of Ravenna (2 men aged 71 and 74, a woman 95), 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 84-year-old man). There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Rimini is in the Imola district. In total, 16,767 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

The data from the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation

Here are the data of the independent monitoring by the Gimbe Foundationwhich detected in the week 4-10 May 2022, compared to the previous one, a 27.5% decrease in new cases And of deaths by 12.5%. Cases are also decreasing currently positive (-9.7%), the people in home isolation (-9.7%), i hospitalizations with symptoms (-11.5%) and the intensive therapies (-2.2%).

Cartabellotta: “New cases still in decline”

The president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellottaunderlined that “the number of new weekly cases continues to decline, -27.5%, which amount to 286 thousand with a 7-day moving average that is close to 41 thousand cases per day, in the face of a 23.6% drop in total tampons“. In the week 4-10 May in all regions was registered one percentage reduction of new cases, in Emilia-Romagna by -18.6%. However, the incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 48 provinces, including Ravenna (572), Modena (548), Reggio nell’Emilia (538), Bologna (520), Parma (515). “On the hospital front – says the operating director of the Gimbe Foundation, Marco Mosti – the number of beds occupied by Covid patients records a slight decline in intensive care (-2.2%) and further decline in the medical area (-11.5%)“.

The new variants

Waiting to know the results of the new flash survey of the Higher Institute of Health on the samples notified on May 3, 2022, the latest data document that in Italy the omicron sub-variant BA.2 has almost completely supplanted the BA.1while the first cases of BA.4. At the present state of knowledge, the new omicron sub-variants seem to have a greater transmissibility than BA.2 and, above all, a greater ability to evade immune protectionboth from a vaccine and from a previous infection: this determines a higher likelihood of reinfectionin addition to a madded resistance of these variants to monoclonal antibodies.

Vaccine efficacy and reinfection risk

Regarding vaccination efficacy on hospitalization, if no data are yet available for these new sub-variants, administering the booster dose remains of crucial importance in order to maintain adequate coverage against Omicron and Omicron 2. According to the latest data Higher Institute of Health reportfrom 24 August 2021 to 4 May 2022 in Italy were nearly 400,000 cases of reinfection reported (3.3% of the total). However, the incidence of reinfections, stable at around 1% until 6 December 2021 (reference date for the start of the diffusion of the Omicron variant), is quickly rose to 3% in early January 2022remaining on these values ​​until the end of March 2022, thereafter grow further in the last weeks, up to 5%.

The risk of reinfection particularly affects younger people, up to 49 years, women than men, people with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified for more than 210 days, people who have not been vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days, health workers than the rest of the population.

Vaccination coverage

On 11 May, l’88, 1% of the audience received at least one dose of vaccine and 86.5% completed the vaccination cycle. In the week 4-10 May decreases still the number of newly vaccinated, by 16.8%. Among the over 50s, who are more at risk of serious illness, the number of new vaccinates continues to drop, reaching 1,268 (-25.4% compared to the previous week). On 11 May I am 6.88 million people over the age of 5 who they did not receive a single dose of the vaccineof which 4.06 million currently vaccinable, equal to 7% of the audience with clear regional differences.

2.82 million people are temporarily protected as they have been healed from Covid-19 for less than 180 days, equal to 4.9% of the audience. According to the official audience, the national coverage rate for third doses is 82.6% with distinct regional differences and still exist 8.28 million people which they have not yet received the booster doseof which almost 3 million can receive it immediately (5.9% of the audience) and over 5 million cannot receive it immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days (11.4% of the audience).

“The fourth dose must not be postponed”

As of May 11, 166,483 quarts had been administered doses to immunocompromised people (21% of the official audience) and 384,600 fourth doses a over 80, frail (60-79 years) and RSA guests (8.7% of the official audience), with clear regional differences.

“The unacceptable regional inequalities on coverage with fourth doses – says Cartabellotta – demonstrate that active calling strategies are much more effective than voluntary booking. However, the slowness with which the administrations proceed is an indication of one snaking vaccination hesitation, often fueled by questionable health advice, which urges you to wait until autumn to carry out the further booster with updated vaccines. In reality – he continues – this wait-and-see strategy can be very risky for three reasons. First, there is no certainty as to when these will be available ‘updated’ vaccines; second, the data show both the progressive decline in vaccination efficacy on serious disease, and high mortality in the over 80s already covered with the third dose; finally, the evidence of efficacy of the fourth dose in reducing hospitalizations and deaths. In no uncertain terms: taking into account both the particular fragility of the audience at risk, and the high viral circulation, the fourth dose must be done immediately “, concludes the president of the Gimbe Foundation.

Bonaccini; “Doctors and nurses are still missing”

“In healthcare, the Government must intervene on the issue of professionals. Today we all hear the lack of adequate numbers of doctors and nurses. We need a real reform in order to avoid finding ourselves in even more difficulty in some time. “These are the words of President Stefano Bonaccini, on the sidelines of the‘theinauguration of Medical science festival underway in Bologna. “During the pandemic in this region we have shown how the public health was up to a challenge dramatic and gigantic at the same time – added the president -. Need invest even more in public healthbecause Covid has shown that you can be whoever you want, born wherever you want, have any current account, but that you need others “.

There are 39,317 new Covid cases registered today by the Italian bulletin and 130 deaths. Hospitalizations (-254) and intensive care (-4) are still decreasing. Lombardy recorded +6,092 cases, Campania +4,733 and Veneto +3,932.