Covid Emilia Romagna, today’s bulletin, 29 April 2022: 5,379 infections – Chronicle

Bologna, 29 April 2022 – The indoor masks until June 15thbut also the latest studies conducted by the University of Bologna reaffirm the importance of vaccination with the third and fourth dose also compared to the Omicron variant to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for those who contract the covid.

After yesterday’s peak, today the number of new infections that are back to drop 5,379 against the 6.011 yesterday. Still very high rate of positivity of the processed swabs (just over 10 thousand) which is al 25.6%. The victims linked to the pandemic are 7.

Coronavirus today, data and infections in Italy

I’m 58.861 the new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 69,204. The victims they are instead 133, a slight increase compared to the 131 recorded yesterday. 381.239 i tampons molecular and antigenic carried out, against 441,526 yesterday. The positivity rate is 15.4%, down slightly from 15.7% yesterday. There are 371 patients admitted to intensive care, (-11). Daily admissions are 38. The people admitted to the ordinary wards are still below 10,000: they are 9,942, or 134 less than yesterday.

Covid today: the Emilia Romagna bulletin

They decrease compared to yesterday, but the upward trend of the new coronavirus infections remains confirmed Emilia Romagna. In fact, 5,379 new cases have been detected today with 7 victims. THE active casesi.e. the actual patients, are 60,247 (+707) while I healed that’s 4,665 more than yesterday. L’middle age of today’s new positives is 45.8 years.

The victims

Unfortunately, there are 7 deaths: 1 in the province of Parma (a 92-year-old woman); 3 in the province of Bologna (a woman of 84 and two men of 76 and 88); 1 in the province of Ferrara (a 72 year old man); 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (a 90-year-old woman); 1 outside the region (a 61-year-old man not resident in Emilia-Romagna, whose death was registered by the Piacenza Ausl).

No deaths in the province of Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Ravenna, Rimini is in the Imola district.

The contagion map

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 1,197 new cases to which the 138 of Imola district. Then follow Modena with 982, Reggio Emilia with 731; then Parma with 512, Ravenna with 511, Ferrara 373, Rimini 320; so Piacenza 226, Cesena 198, Forlì 191.

The hospitalizations

Virus-positive patients in hospitals remain substantially stable: in non-critical wards there are 1,359 patients (+7 compared to yesterday; + 0.5%), with an average age of 76.5 years. In the intensive therapies in Emilia-Romagna there are 34 patients (-2 compared to yesterday; -5.6%), the average age is 67 years: 1 year Piacenza (number unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (-1), 5 y Reggio Emilia (+1); 4 a Modena (unchanged); 10 a Bologna (unchanged), 3 y Ferrara (-1); 4 a Ravenna (-1); 1 a Forlì (unchanged); 4 a Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in the Imola district it’s at Cesena (like yesterday).