Covid Emilia Romagna, today’s bulletin, 30 April 2022: 4,651 infections and 11 victims

Bologna, 30 April 2022 – The new positives at Covid in Emilia Romagna: today there are 4,651 (yesterday 5,379 and Thursday 6.011). However, the positivity rate of the processed swabs remains very high (22,460): today at 20.7%. The victims are 11, i hospitalizations register a decline. The number of people currently positive for the virus also dropped slightly.

These are therefore quite high figures, if we consider that from tomorrow the Green pass will no longer have to be shown to enter certain places (such as restaurants, bars, trains, cinemas) and therefore restrictions are loosening. But the Ministry of Health has made it known that the return to normal must be gradual, for this the use of masks indoors has been extended until June 15th.

According to the latest weekly monitoring released yesterday, meanwhile, in Emilia Romagna, the incidence (number of positives per 100 thousand inhabitants) it rose slightly to 679.8 on 22-28 April (against the figure of 629.6 of the week before); the Rt index fell to 0.93 from 1.03; the weekly cases have soared from 29,671 (week 11-17 April) to 30,255 (week 18-24 April).

The Covid Italy bulletin of 30 April

I’m 53,602 the new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 58,161. The victims they are instead 130one less than yesterday. 383.073 the molecular and antigenic buffers for the coronavirus carried out, against 381,239 yesterday. The rate of positivity is al 13.9%, down from 15.4% yesterday.

Then there are 366 hospitalized patients in intensive care, 5 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 32. The hospitalized in the ordinary departments they are still below 10 thousand: they are 9,826or 116 less than yesterday.

Covid in Emilia Romagna: today’s data

There are therefore 4,651 new positives detected in the last few hours in the region, out of 22,460 swabs and a positivity rate still above 20% (20.7%). L’middle age of today’s new positives is 45.7 years. THE active casesthat is the actual patients, are 60,118 (-129). People heal I am 4,769 more than yesterday.

The contagion map

TO Bologna 870 new infections were recorded to which 115 of the Imola district. Then follows Modena with 806 new cases, Reggio Emilia (710); then Parma (441), Ravenna (434), Ferrara (340). So Rimini (289), Forlì (233), Cesena (225). In the end, Piacenza (188).

Eleven victims

There are 11 people positive to the virus who have lost their lives in the last hours: 3 in the province of Piacenza (one 83-year-old man and two women, 75 and 90-year-olds); 1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 90-year-old man), 2 in the province of Modena (a 93-year-old man and a 98-year-old woman, the latter died in Reggio Emilia), 3 in the province of Bologna (a man of 84 years and two women, respectively of 84 and 98 years), 1 in the province of Ferrara (an 82-year-old man), 1 in the province of Rimini (a 76-year-old man).

No deaths in the province of Parma, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and in the Imola district.

The hospitalizations

There are 1,336 coronavirus positives hospitalized in the non-critical wards of the Emilia Romagna hospitals, 23 fewer than yesterday (-1.7%), average age 76.7 years. In intensive care there are 29 very serious patients, 5 fewer than yesterday (-14.7%), with an average age of 68.7 years: 1 a Piacenza (number unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged), 5 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 a Modena (-1 compared to yesterday); 7 a Bologna (-3), 3 y Ferrara (unchanged); 3 a Ravenna (-1); 1 a Forlì (unchanged); 4 a Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in the Imola district it’s at Cesena (like yesterday).

The Iss

The ISS report indicates that in the period inclusive between 4 March and 4 April 2022 the age-standardized mortality rate (relative to the population aged 5 years and over) in not vaccinated was equal to 36 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitantsthat is about four times higher respect to vaccinated with the full course (two doses) for less than 120 days (9 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants) and about nine times higher respect to vaccinated with the third dose (booster), in which mortality is equal to 4 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants.

With regard to the prevention of SarsCoV2 virus infection, the report indicates that in the period of prevalence of the Omicron variant in Italy, i.e. starting from last January 3, the effectiveness of the vaccine was 44% within 90 days of the completion of the vaccination cycle with two doses, of 36% between 91 and 120 days, and of 47% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle; in vaccinated with the third dose (booster), the efficacy was 62%. Regarding the prevention of severe disease cases, the report indicates that this was 72% in vaccinated with a full course less than 90 days, 73% in vaccinated with a full course from 91 to 120 days, and 74% in vaccinees who have completed their vaccination cycle for more than 120 days, 89% in those vaccinated with the booster dose. The vaccine efficacy estimates, it is noted in the ISS report, “currently exclude from the susceptible population the subjects with a previous diagnosis in the previous 90 days, after which time one is again at risk of infection as defined by reinfection”.