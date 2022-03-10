Covid Emilia-Romagna, today’s March 10 bulletin: 2,577 infections, 13 deaths

BOLOGNA – 2,577 swabs have given positive results in Emilia-Romagna, out of 20 thousand performed in the last 24 hours. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 12.7%.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 786 new cases (out of a total of 248,053 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (326 out of 187,076); then Reggio Emilia (276 out of 132,937), Rimini (203 out of 118,971), Ferrara (199 out of 82,763) and Parma (185 out of 98,518); then Ravenna (173 out of 111,108), Cesena (139 out of 68,152), Forlì (118 out of 57,036) and Piacenza (97 out of 65,321); finally, the Imola district, with 75 new positive cases out of a total of 37,362 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Covid Emilia-Romagna, hospitalizations

Patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 62 (-2 compared to yesterday, equal to -3.1%), the average age is 65.6 years. As for the patients admitted to other Covid departments, there are 1,070 (-23 compared to yesterday, -2.1%), average age 74.1 years.

Covid: active cases, healed, deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,207,297 cases have been registered in Emilia-Romagna. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 28,180 (+46). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 27,048 (+71), 96% of the total number of active cases.

The total number of people healed are 2,518 more than yesterday and reach 1,163,071.

There are 13 deaths:

2 in the province of Piacenza (both men aged 85 and 99)

3 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 96 year old woman and two 83 and 89 year old men)

2 in the province of Bologna (both women aged 88 and 101)

2 in the province of Ferrara (both men aged 57 and 84)

1 in the province of Ravenna (a 98-year-old man)

2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 89-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man)

1 in the province of Rimini (a 76-year-old woman).

There are no deaths in Parma, Modena and in the Imola district.

In total, there have been 16,046 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Covid, the point on vaccinations in Emilia-Romagna

At 2 pm a total of 10,201,153 doses were administered; of the total 3,761,330 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.6%. The third doses made are 2,683,022.