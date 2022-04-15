Covid, ENAC: updated the guidelines for air traffic after the end of the state of emergency

(Teleborsa) – The(ENAC) simplifies the life of passengers. In fact, thefor the operators of the sector in order to favor a quick return to the ordinary activity of air transport after the termination of the. To fly the so-called are now sufficientand theof type FFP2, while the restrictions relating to the use of hat boxes are removed.

THE managers airport they will also have to adopt organizational and managerial measures to prevent any form of crowding in all areas of the terminal and during operations airport, through proper management of flows and queues, effective signage and sanitizing and sanitizing in every area of ​​the infrastructure. Similar procedures will have to be arranged by air carriers during the embarkation and disembarkation phases of the aircraft.

To all passengers of national and international flights with destination Italy it is compulsory to report any positivity to the carrier and to the competent territorial health authority COVID-19 diagnosed within 5 days of disembarking from the aircraft, in order to initiate contact tracing on the national territory.

