Covid, end of restrictions and buffer hypotheses at work for unvaccinated over 50s. Undersecretary Costa speaks

Notwithstanding thevaccination obligationwith the sanction from 100 euros, a reflection has opened, within the government, on the advisability of allowing over 50 to go to work with the simple and non-reinforced Green pass. In other words, the swab for go to the work.

Andrea said so It costsUndersecretary of the Ministry of Health.

Costa, the simple Green pass for access for over 50s to the workplace

“The vaccination obligation for those over 50 remains until June 15 next, including the penalty of 100 euros for those who have not been vaccinated “. These are the words of It costs. The news agency ANSA reported.

However, “the assessment we are making is to verify the desirability of to anticipate there possibility for the over 50 to go to work with the Basic green pass (instead of the strengthened one), ie doing a quick swab every two days “.

The move would allow, in the intentions of the government, the unvaccinated, to return to work and would also allow “loosen there voltage“. For the moment there is still no precise date for the relaxation of the restrictions on the work, however it would be in the plans to move in this direction first of the June 15date of the end of the vaccination obligation.

End of the restrictions, the Ministry of Health thinks about a time schedule: when

These days, the Ministry of Health is working on a time schedulea gradual path loosening of the restrictionswhich will start from the first of April. The aim is also to identify “situations in which the Green pass will no longer be necessary”, explained Costa.

Where is it? “For example for Cafein the restaurants and in others locals toopen. I definitely believe this from April it will no longer be necessary ”, he reiterated. There is also a time horizon for the end of the restrictions: “I enter June we will have a scenario that will allow us to arrive at summer without restrictions“.

Contagions on the rise, but the scenario is not worrying: the words of Sileri

The Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri noted, at Morning 5, also a increase of the contagions in Italy, naturally highlighted by the latest bulletins of the Civil Protection.

The Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri.

The politician, however, said he was “not worried” by such a dynamic, because the growth of the positives does not correspond to an increase in hospitalizations. The growth is probably due to the presence, also in Italy, of the sub-variants of Omicron, more contagious than Omicron itself.



