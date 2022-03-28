Covid: end of the state of emergency. Here’s what changes from April 1st

The decree-law that effectively confirms the end of the Covid state of emergency from 1 April was approved on 24 March by the Council of Ministers, and introduces new provisions.

Obligation of masks: the obligation of ffp2 masks in indoor environments, such as means of transport and places where shows open to the public are held, is extended until 30 April. In the workplace it will be sufficient to wear respiratory protection devices.

End of the system of colored zones for the Regions.

Sports facility capacities: 100% return outdoors and indoors from April 1st.

Protocols and guidelines: any protocols and guidelines will be adopted by order of the Minister of Health.

The path for the gradual return to the ordinary includes:

● End of the system of colored zones for the Regions

● Gradual overcoming of the green pass

● Elimination of precautionary quarantines

As regards access to the workplace, from the entry into force of the Decree it will be possible for everyone, including the over 50s, to access the workplace with the Green Pass Base.

Until 31 December 2022, the vaccination obligation remains with the suspension from work for health professionals and workers in hospitals and nursing homes; until the same date the green pass remains for visitors to nursing homes, hospices and hospital wards.

Further information can be found on the websites

https://www.governo.it/it/coronavirus

https://www.salute.gov.it

https://www.miur.gov.it/