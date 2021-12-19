Covid, England assesses restrictions before Christmas. “Omicron? Maybe it’s too late”

New York, December 19, 2021 – La Omicron variant turns the back onCovid nightmare in the world. There Great Britain, after the premier Boris Johnson until a few days ago he had ruled out even just the use of a plan B, now opens to new restrictions “already before Christmas”. In Ireland the ‘South African’ strain is already dominant. And fear returns to America too. The new ones cases of Covid in the state of New York in the last 24 hours they have been 21.908, a new record since the start of the pandemic. The dead were 59, while hospitalizations rose by 70 to 3,909. Meanwhile, Denmark launches a semi lockdown while in Germany the situation seems to be improving.

Italy, the Covid bulletin of December 19

An increasingly dramatic situation in Great Britain. “It may be too late to answer Omicron” as cases of the variant in the UK are already widespread. This is claimed in an editorial in the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday version of the conservative newspaper, British Health Minister Sajid Javid. “There are still many things we do not know about the variant”, he writes again emphasizing that “we must be clear about the challenge that Omicron presents. Our strategy since it emerged has been and remains to buy time for our scientists to assess the threat. and build our defenses, “he adds.

So it does not rule out that the government imposes further restrictions in England before Christmas against the advance of Omicron. “We have to act before it’s too late,” he said. “We are evaluating the situation, which is very volatile. We have seen that there is a lot we still do not know about this Omicron variant,” the minister explained to the BBC. “The reality is that there is a lot of uncertainty,” so “it’s time to be more cautious”, urged Javid. The UK recorded 90,418 new cases of Covid yesterday, almost double what it was a week ago. Today’s news: another 12 thousand cases of contagions of the Omicron variant have been reported, recorded in the last 24 hours. Confirmed cases therefore rise to 37.101. In the meantime, there are protests in the country against the possible new restrictions.

In Ireland the Omicron variant has become dominant. Local authorities have registered among the 5,124 new infections, 52% of cases attributable to the new strain. Chief medical officer Tony Holohan confirmed to Rte News: “It took less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant variant of Covid-19 in Ireland, thus showing how contagious it is.” Even in Northern Ireland the situation is serious, Deputy Prime Minister Michelle O’Neill spoke of a scenario of the risk of having 30,000 cases a day.

The situation worsens rapidly and some events are ‘dying out’ as a result: Saturday Night Live will have no live audience over the weekend as the Rockettes dance company, which had just returned to the stage, canceled the remaining shows of its latest rehearsal, ‘Christmas Spectacular’. Some restaurants have also been temporarily closed. Broadway shows, including the hugely popular musical Hamilton and Tina, about the life of Tina Turner, canceled the shows this week. The United States has gone from an average of less than 100,000 cases per day at the end of November to the current one of almost 130,000.

Denmark tightens measures against Covid to cope with an increase in cases second only to Great Britain. For the whole month, stop at theaters, cinemas and amusement parks. Cafes and restaurants will have to close at 11pm and stores will not be able to sell alcohol after 10pm. Limits will also be imposed on the number of people allowed in the stores depending on the space.

It seems to improve the situation in Germany where they register 29,348 new cases of Covid and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours. The data provided today by the Institute Robert Koch indicate a significant decrease in infections compared to the averages of recent days, partly due to the fact that it is the weekend, but lower than that recorded last Sunday, when there were 32,348 new infections. A decrease in the weekly incidence is then underlined, which dropped to 315.4 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while yesterday it was 321.8 cases, a week ago it was 390.9.

Meanwhile the Russia record one more times over a thousand deaths a day due to Covid, while the decrease in cases continues. According to reports from the health authorities, 1,023 people have died in the last 24 hours and there have been another 27,967 infections, confirming the gradual reduction in the number of daily infections that is being recorded in the last weeks after the peak between October and November. Moscow has the highest number of cases, 3,013, followed by St. Petersburg, 1,995, and then by the Moscow province, 1,825.

Israel’s isolation strategy continues. Tel Aviv is ready to include Italy and 9 other states (including the US) in the so-called ‘Red List’ of countries with a high number of Covid infections. The arrangement starts in the night between next Tuesday and Wednesday and implies the prohibition for Israelis to travel to the countries indicated. The other countries are Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that “a fifth wave of the virus is on its way to Israel” pushed by the Omicron variant.

