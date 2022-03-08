Covid: ER, visits for hospitalized people reopened from 10 March – Health

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 08 MAR – News is coming for the family members of the hospitalized. From 10 March they will be able to return to visit non-Covid departments for at least 45 minutes a day, provided they have a strengthened or simple Green pass if accompanied by certification attesting to the negative result of the rapid or molecular antigen test performed in the previous 48 hours.



“This news – underlined the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – marks a step towards a return to normality. This must not make us forget how much caution is still necessary in our actions, especially towards those who are more fragile. “.



All visitors and caregivers of hospitalized patients (with the exception of Covid departments) and carers, in order to access the hospital departments, must show the Green pass.



Instead, access is always allowed to accompanying persons and caregivers, even if not vaccinated but provided with a simple green certification produced as a result of antigenic or molecular tests, in case they assist under 12, people with physical, mental or cognitive disabilities who require support, women in labor, childbirth and post-partum, over 80, bedridden or end-of-life conditions, in the presence of language barriers. Patients entering the emergency room will always be subjected to antigen testing. For accompanying persons, on the other hand, the possession of the Green pass Covid-19 is required (even if obtained through a rapid antigen test in the last 48 hours).



