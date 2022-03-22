Covid Europa, WHO: “Rising contagions for Omicron 2 and brutal openings”

On covid in Europe, “what we see is that 18 out of 53 countries in our European Region have seen an increase in Covid-19 in the past week, while mortality is still decreasing”. Among the countries in which there is “an increase in particular” are “Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Germany” and other. “Holland saw a second wave of Omicron” too, which is now passing. “Most likely the reasons are: first of all the BA.2 “variant of Sars-CoV-2the sub-lineage known as Omicron 2, “which is much more transmissible, but not more severe”. Then there is the effect that is observed “in those countries that are loosening restrictions in a brutal way. From too much to too little”. This is the analysis of Hans Kluge, director of the Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, today during a press conference that took place in Moldova, with the country’s Health Minister, Ala Nemerenco , to speak mainly of the commitment to welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

A ‘prognosis’ “about Covid-19” is very difficult, because this virus has surprised us many times. At the moment I am optimistic and alert“invites Kluge to the right mix of confidence and prudence, which he lists 3 positive factors that suggest we are optimistic for the future: “The first is that the world now has a large amount of immunity against Sars-CoV-2, including vaccinations and infections.” The second element is linked to seasonality: “Winter is ending and people will gather less in small and crowded places”. Third point: the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 “is milder in fully vaccinated people, including boosters”. But compared to this, Kluge warns: “In countries with low vaccination rates this is still a disease that kills“.