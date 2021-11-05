Covid Europe: cases on the rise. Alarm in France

The rate of transmission in Europe of Covid-19 is “very worrying”. The alarm comes from the WHO, according to which in the Old Continent there could be “another half a million deaths” by February. The number of Covid-19 infections in Europe has increased for the fifth consecutive week, making the region the only one in the world where the figure continues to grow. This was reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). In the weekly report, the UN agency said new cases increased by 6% in Europe, up from 18% in the previous week. In the other regions, the number decreased or remained constant. The most marked drops in the Middle East (-12%), Southeast Asia and Africa (-9%).

Vaccines, children’s turn is approaching: the 5-11 year age range is decisive for immunity NICCOLò CARRATELLI 04 November 2021





In France, ok by the National Assembly for the Green Pass until the end of July

The deputies of the French National Assembly have decided, in line with the wishes of the government, to extend the provisions that allow the use of the Green Pass to combat the Covid-19 epidemic to 31 July 2022. The Assembly thus returned to a decision of the Senate, which had brought this date forward to February 28th. The text was approved with 147 votes to 125 and two abstentions. The senators will have to go back to the text once again today before the last word of the National Assembly with the final reading scheduled for tomorrow.

For the first time since mid-September, France exceeded the threshold of 10,000 new cases in 24 hours. Health authorities recorded 10,050 infections and 35 deaths: hospitalized patients increased from 84 to 6,764 – an increase not seen since the beginning of September – while those in intensive care units grew by 5 to 1,096.

The obligation to wear a mask returns to school in 39 departments. This was announced by the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, a few days after returning to class after the All Saints’ holidays. “As soon as the situation deteriorates, obviously for health security reasons, and I mean unfortunately, we must reactivate a series of measures that we had revoked when things had improved,” the Cabinet said afterwards, according to the broadcaster. Bfmtv. “For this reason, from next week in the departments where the incidence rate has unfortunately stabilized above 50 (cases, ed) per 100 thousand inhabitants, the school protocol will pass from level 1 to level 2 and the mask will become mandatory again in the schools concerned. These are schools in 39 departments, ”he added.

Covid, Palù and herd immunity “impossible to reach”. “And in Wuhan it was an accident” Bruno Vespa 04 November 2021





Usa, from January 4 mandatory vaccine in large companies

The Biden administration has set the date of January 4 as the deadline by which the workers of large companies, those with 100 or more employees, must all be fully vaccinated. The measure affects approximately 84 million US private sector workers. The plan was announced by President Joe Biden last September, with the administration resorting to its emergency powers to enforce the obligation.

New record of deaths in Russia

Russia marked, for the third consecutive day, another record of deaths from Covid-19: in the last 24 hours, 1,195 deaths were recorded, six more than Wednesday, the previous high. Just started, the month of November already records three daily death records; and this despite President Vladimir Putin having granted a week of paid vacation, and reactivated a series of health restrictions, precisely to curb the spread of the pandemic. The new record brings the total number of deaths from to 243,255. According to the Worldometer database, Russia is currently the first country in the world, and obviously in Europe, with the highest number of coronavirus deaths per day, ahead of Ukraine. Moscow, the epicenter of the pandemic in Russia, has recorded 97 deaths in the last 24 pre, followed by St. Petersburg (75) and the Moscow region (52). In the last 24 hours, 40,217 new cases of coronavirus have also been recorded in the 85 regions of the country.

In Ukraine over 26 thousand cases

In Ukraine, 26,870 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, the maximum since the beginning of the epidemic: the UNIAN agency reports, citing the Telegram channel Coronavirus_info and specifying that 648 deaths have been recorded in the country over the last 24 hours from Covid. Also according to UNIAN, in Ukraine 9,790,280 people have received at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19, and 7,292,521 of these have received two doses of the vaccine and have therefore completed the vaccination cycle. About 42 million people live in Ukraine.