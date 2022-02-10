Covid, Europe eases measures. Italy, tomorrow via outdoor masks

England is about to lift its restrictions and anti-covid measures on February 21st. France is considering the elimination of the Green pass. While Italy is preparing to cancel the obligation of outdoor masks from tomorrow, 11 February, from London and Paris there are signs of a return to normal. In England, a stop to isolation is looming for those who test positive for Coronavirus and the date to be circled on the calendar is February 21, the Monday when Parliament meets again. “ If the encouraging data trend we are seeing continues, I foresee that we will be able to lift the latest restrictions, including the requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a month in advance, ” said the British premier. Boris Johnson to some deputies. Under current rules, the regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19 in England are expected to expire on March 24.

In France, the turning point could come between the end of March and the beginning of April, when the green pass could be revoked. This was underlined by the spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal. “There is an onset of improvement in hospitals and there are projections that may give us hope that by the end of March or the beginning of April the situation in the hospitals will be quiet enough for us to revoke the vaccination pass,” said Attal. adding: “We have always said that these measures will be lifted as soon as the health situation allows it.”

Situation even more defined in Sweden. The restrictions have essentially disappeared, restaurants and bars will be able to operate with ‘pre-Covid’ times. The pandemic is over “in terms of restrictions” and Covid is no longer considered a disease that threatens society, in the words of Health Minister Lena Hallengren at Dagens Nyheter. Tracking and buffers are no longer a priority, according to a line shared by Sweden and Denmark.

Signs of exit from the pandemic are also coming from the United States. In the state of New York, the requirement for indoor masks and vaccine to enter restaurants and shops is lifted. The decision of the Democratic governor Kathy Hochul puts an end to a measure, adopted during the peak of the new wave of Covid, which had created tensions and legal clashes, whose natural expiry was set for tomorrow.

The governor therefore decided not to renew it, the American media reported, but it is not yet clear what she will decide regarding the obligation of the mask in schools, with the ordinance that imposes it destined to expire in two weeks. Meanwhile, New York joins the other democratically-led states, which have been the most severe in imposing anti-Covid measures, which have recently begun to lighten the measures, both in consideration of the easing of infections, but also for evaluations policies ahead of the elections next November.

For other countries, however, attention remains high. Germany, which has just certified another 234 thousand new infections, has not set aside the hypothesis of mandatory vaccination, which could come into force, as the liberal deputy Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said in an interview with the magazines of the Funke group. in view of the debate in parliament. “Our goal is to approve the law in the Bundestag on the second fortnight of March”, then it will take a few months to allow vaccinations and “the obligation should come into force on October 1, explained the liberal exponent, underlining that the obligation it will affect those over 18 and will require three doses.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in favor of the obligation but did not want to present a government bill, to leave a greater possibility of debate in parliament in the face of the different sensitivities of the three parties (social democratic, green and liberal) of the coalition. According to the project carried out by Strack-Zimmermann and other deputies of the governing parties, the obligation will follow a precise path.

On the other side of the world, finally, news relating to the tightening implemented by Japan. The Omicron variant does not ease the surrender and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to extend the state of near-emergency for another three weeks in Tokyo and in 12 other prefectures. During a press conference, the Japanese premier also announced the setting up of a thousand temporary medical facilities aimed at treating Covid patients.