Covid Europe map: Friuli, Marche, Calabria and the Province of Bolzano turn red

Italy continues to turn yellow more and more European map of the Covid-19 situation updated every week by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and published today. In green, the lowest risk level, only 3 regions remain: Sardinia, Molise and Valle d’Aosta. While I am in red already 3 regions – Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche – plus the autonomous province of Bolzano.

In the Peninsula area in yellow – next level to green in the Covid risk scale – there is the autonomous province of Trento and the remaining regions: Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata and Sicily . This therefore remains the predominant color in the Ecdc classification, which is based on notifications of positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, combined with the percentage of positive tests out of the total number of tests carried out, without taking into account the vaccination rate.

Updated 🚦 maps are online! These maps aim to support the @EUCouncil recommendation on travel measures in the EU during #COVID-19 pandemic. Color-blind friendly map in the next tweet.https: //t.co/CcBVx6B0o5 pic.twitter.com/fcGcZiDL2W





– ECDC (@ECDC_EU)

November 11, 2021

TO European level it is almost observed a rift: all the eastern part of Italy is in dark red or red. In detail, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and Bulgaria are entirely in dark red, as are Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. Other states in the central and northeastern bloc. Small yellow areas remain only in Sweden and Norway. On the other hand, the countries to the west and north-west of Italy have a predominance of yellow: for example France, which has a single small area in red, Portugal (entirely in yellow) and Spain which, in addition to predominant yellow has some green and red areas. Ireland stands out, totally in dark red.