Covid, Europe overwhelmed by the fourth wave. Pfizer pill to curb the contagion emergency

Red alert in Europe in full fourth wave from Covid. Cases are increasing in much of the central-eastern area of ​​the continent, with Ireland, Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg and the Baltic countries highlighted in dark red. Western France is beginning to turn red. There Germany is overwhelmed by the virus that in the last 24 hours has reached the record of 65,371 infections and while Angela Merkel has asked the governors of the Laender to authorize 27 million third doses, we look at theItaly to stem the fourth wave with the introduction of the obligation to green pass in the workplace and on public transport. Even worse it goes in Austria where a lockdown to the not vaccinated but with the level of contagion amounting to one thousand cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, a new generalized lockdown is looming on the horizon.

The life preserver

In the face of the new pandemic wave, the European Medicines Agency has decided from tomorrow to offer assistance to the Member States that want to use the Pfizer pill against Covid in emergency even before its authorization He announced it Marco Cavaleri, head of the vaccination strategy of the institution which reiterated the sensitivity of the situation. “As we enter the winter season, cases of infections and hospitalizations for Covid-19 are on the rise in almost all EU member states”. This was stated by Marco Cavaleri, head of Ema’s vaccination strategy who then added: “Most of the hospitalized in intensive care they are patient not vaccinated, therefore we would like to reiterate the need to have the vaccine and, for those who are suitable, to do the booster “because” it is vital to continue the vaccination companion, especially in countries with a low vaccination index “.







