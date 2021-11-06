Covid, Europe still trembles. But Italy is not smiling: infections and hospitalizations on the rise

We may not want to smile, but certainly Italy in the Covid European championship is today among those who play better. Everywhere the data on infections are alarming and the ECDC, the European Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Diseases, in its report published yesterday identifies nine countries with an extremely worrying situation, almost all of the East (plus Greece and the Netherlands) ; and twelve others with high concern including Germany. Average concern for five countries including France, low for Cyprus and Italy and very low for Malta and Spain. But, mind you, according to the European agency, all rates will worsen in the coming weeks.

In Europe, the weekly incidence of infections is currently 306.2 per 100 thousand inhabitants and the mortality rate of 27.2 per million inhabitants, while the percentage of fully vaccinated is 64.4 of the total population. In all these indicators, Italy is doing much better, even if yesterday the ISS reported the breach of quota 1 of the Rt index, which went from 0.96 to 1.15 in a week. With the 6,764 cases recorded yesterday (however record since 28 August when there were 6,860), 32,913 cases are reached in the last seven days, with an incidence of 55.54 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, almost six times lower than the European average. It did not rise above 50 from the week 11/17 September (52.61) and this figure was not exceeded from the 61.80 of the week 4/10 September. The number of deaths with 51 yesterday touched 297 in the last seven days, an increase compared to previous weeks. To find a worse figure, it is necessary to arrive at the week from 25 September to 1 October (370). However, the incidence is 5.01 deaths per million inhabitants, more than five times lower than the European figure. Total hospitalizations are also growing (yesterday they were 3,519 against 3,007 seven days before and 2,786 of 14 days before) and intensive care occupied by Covid patients (395 against 349 seven days before and 343 on October 22).

Total vaccinated people in our country are 44,987,592, equal to 83.30 of the over 12 population and 75.91 percent of the total population, therefore 11.5 percentage points better than the continent’s average.

All the other countries are shaking and running for cover. In Germany, which yesterday recorded 37,120 new cases of Covid-19 and 154 deaths, Health Minister Jens Spahn and colleagues from the various Länder agreed to extend the third dose of the vaccine to everyone, six months after the previous injection. Bodo Ramelow, president of the land of Thuringia, where places in intensive care are scarce, said that “we will no longer be able to guarantee those who arrive in hospital unvaccinated that they will be treated here”. In France, Parliament approved the extension of the use of the green pass until July 31, 2022. President Emmanuel Macron appears very worried and is studying new measures, such as the obligation of the third dose of vaccine for the most vulnerable and immunization some children. In Belgium the number of cases is similar to that of October 2020 (6,728 per day on average over the last 14 days). “People have to prepare to work from home,” warns Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. And Austria with 9,388 cases recorded yesterday, a step away from the record of 9,586 a year ago, has adopted the 2-G rule, a lockdodoen for no vax that allows certain activities only to people vaccinated (Geimpft) or cured in six months (Genesen). And little Iceland reintroduces the obligation of masks in shops and where distancing cannot be guaranteed.