Covid, European report on excess mortality: here’s where and when it killed the virus the most

After two years, the first analyzes on the pandemic begin: it emerges that it was better fought, for example, where trust in governments was highest and it also emerges that excess mortality at the beginning of the pandemic it was very high particularly in Northern Italy and in Madrid and then, subsequently, it concerned several regions with precise socio-economic characteristics. Because the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe has not affected everyone equally. On average, according toeighth report on cohesion policy (drawn up every three years) presented today in Brussels by the Commissioner for Regional Affairs Elisa Ferreirathe less developed regions, those with a per capita GDP of less than 75% of the EU average, recorded from the beginning of the pandemic (from the ninth week of 2020, February 24-March 1) to December 2021 an excess mortality of 17%compared to 12% of the developed regions (with a GDP per capita above the EU average) and 11% of the transition regions (those with a GDP per capita between 75% and 100% of the EU average). But we must also divide the pandemic into two major phases that are very different from each other: the first, violent, in which in reality even developed areas such as Lombardy have recorded a high mortality, and the subsequent waves in which from time to time we have “taken measures” to the coronavirus.

There first wave mainly affected the north-western regions and the southern regions (especially those dependent on tourism, where the reduction in hours worked and in GDP were the most serious). And therehe excess of mortality during this first wave, according to the European report, fell the most Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Subsequent waves saw an excess of mortality especially in eastern regions: in Poland, Bulgaria and Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary.

In all of Europe it counted at least 872,000 more deaths than in previous years. It means that rcompared to the average of the previous five years, the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has been 13% higher. The calculation includes deaths directly deriving from Covid-19 and those caused indirectly (from the saturation of hospital capacity to the lack of usual care). Excess mortality, measured by Eurostat, is in fact defined as the percentage of the number of deaths out of the total population over the average of the pre-pandemic period.

Methodology – The report also provides a detailed map of excess mortality in Europe, which, being based on homogeneous data and regardless of different methods of counting victims in different countries (deaths from Covid and deaths with Covid), provides a photograph that should be very close to the reality of the facts, albeit with an uneven granularity (in Italy the data are by province, in Germany by Land, for example, while in Croatia and Slovenia they are national).

Above, the photograph of the excess mortality during the first wave of the pandemic.

It is not just a question of income: in the first wave high mortality even in wealthy areas

The report shows that the areas of Europe where excess mortality in February 2020-December 2021 exceeded the 30% compared to the 2015-2019 period they are relatively fewand not all of them are underdeveloped, because the impact of SARS-CoV-2 does not depend only on income. Indeed, a first area in which mortality was unusually high is that of rich Lombardy, in particular the four provinces of Brescia, Bergamo, Cremona and Lodifully invested by the very first wave of the pandemic, all with one excess mortality greater than 30%.

Even the provinces of Como, Lecco and Monza-Brianza they have one 25-30% excess mortality. The rest of Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige, the provinces of Prato in Tuscany, Vercelli in Piedmont, Piacenza, Parma and Rimini in Emilia-Romagna, Pesaro-Urbino in the Marche, Foggia, Barletta-Andria-Trani and Bari in Puglia have registered all one mortality in excess of 20-25%. The rest of Italy is under, with some provinces having excess mortality of less than 5% (Grosseto, Viterbo, Siena, Terni, Chieti and Benevento).

In Europe are over 30% excess mortality in the Territoire de Belfort, in the Burgundy-Franche-Comté in France; in Spain there province of Madridwith the province of Toledo immediately below, at 25-30%; in the Czech Republic the Karlovarsky Kraj, the region of Karlovy Vary, in the extreme west of the country; in Poland part of the Pomeraniannear Gdansk on the Baltic; in Bulgaria two provinces in the north, Silistra and Razgrad, and five in the southwest (Blagoevgrad, Pazarozhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kardzhali). There Swedena country one and a half times the size of Italy with a sixth of the inhabitants, which has never had a lockdown, has an excess mortality in most of the country of less than 5%, and between 5% and 10% in the areas around Stockholm and Uppsala and in two southern provinces (Jonkoping and Kronoberg).

The commissioner Ferreira it also illustrated long-term trends. “By 2040, 51% of Europeans, so just over half, will live in a region where the population is shrinking – he said – This will require adjustment across the board, including in terms of providing public services for a gradually aging population. We must pay attention to the regions at risk of severe demographic decline. One of the keys are job opportunities for young people and regional attractiveness, also in terms of infrastructures and public services ».

