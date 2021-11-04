Covid, even in Sicily is the pandemic of the unvaccinated

Yet there is still what it tells you who read on social media that vaccines are not safe. Yet there is still what he tells you that his cousin advised him against the vaccine. Yet there is still what tells you that Covid does not die, that it is a flu and that, for this reason, it is not vaccinated. But you certainly cannot smile in front of such a marked subtraction of reality. Because due to the lack of protection, many people have died and continue to die. They arrived at the hospital, unvaccinated, with shortness of breath and an understandable fear. And it was already late. Against those who hit Covid in the most violent way, perhaps due to his mistake, losing his life, one can only feel suffering from the agony and close any discussion. And yet we must also say things as they are. And things are always the same: those who do not get vaccinated put themselves (and others too) at risk in an important way.

The data of the hospitalizations

According to the latest Dasoe report which draws on the figures of the Istituto Superiore della Sanità, in Sicily, at this time, there is only one full course vaccine in intensive care in Sicily. And thirty-seven unvaccinated. The data in the table that we publish here are very clear. In the medical area (ordinary hospitalizations) and intensive care, the percentages of hospitalized unvaccinated people are higher than eighty and close to ninety percent. This is why, even in Italy, it is legitimate to ‘talk about a pandemic of the unvaccinated’, that is, a pathology that sends the least protected people to hospital, acute wards, and spares everyone else.

Go on with the third doses

“The importance of the vaccine is certainly not new – says the Covid emergency commissioner for the metropolitan city of Palermo, Renato Costa -. And we reiterate that the third dose will be necessary for everyone because it increases and strengthens protection as the level of immunization decreases. There are patients in nursing homes, positive, who have already taken the third dose and who are fine, without even a cough. I don’t know if there will be a fourth dose. I know that with the numbers of infections we have, without the vaccine, we would have full hospitals and the health system would be in collapse “.

But too many say no

How are the numbers of vaccinated in Sicily? Let’s read what Dasoe writes in his report: “The peak of third doses should be noted on 3 November (4,681) as part of a significant upward trend. Comparing, however, the data relating to the first doses delivered between the week in question (28 October – 3 November) and the previous one (21 – 27 October) there is a decrease of – 35, 56%. The downward trend of the first doses therefore continues compared to the peak recorded in the days immediately prior to 15 October when the obligation of the green pass in the workplace came into force. In Sicily, the first dose vaccinated accounts for 80.67% of the regional target, while the immunized are 76.67%. The third doses administered so far are 62,914 (equal to 0.93% of the total administrations) ‘. Too many don’t protect themselves. And it is a surreal circumstance. That can become a tragedy.



Get our latest news from Google News: click on FOLLOW US, then in the new screen click on the button with the star!

FOLLOW US