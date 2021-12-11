Covid: exceeded the threshold of hospitalizations in the medical area, 700 new positives in Liguria

Liguria. I am 700 new positives at Covid 19 registered today in Liguria by the Alisa / Region bulletin for the Ministry of Health. The figure is compared to 5801 molecular swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, to which others are added 8602 antigenic swabs quick.

This is the highest number of infections in one day recorded from April 2021 to today. Three days ago it reached +690.

Of the new cases, 216 relate to the province of Genoa (281 in Asl3 and 98 in Asl4), 107 in the Savona area, 216 in Imperia and 94 in La Spezia. Two cases relate to people not resident in Liguria.

Today the bulletin also reports four deaths: between them a 48-year-old woman hospitalized at San Martino e a 61 year old admitted to the Gallery.

As expected, today it was also exceeded the threshold of admissions in the medical area parameter to trigger the yellow zone (the parameters of incidence and intensive care used had already been exceeded for some time).

At the moment the patients Covid in the hospital are all over 294, 21 more than yesterday and 8 beyond the threshold, 28 of which in intensive care . Of the 28 patients in the intensive care unit, 6 are vaccinated people.

The cases of forty, 213 more than yesterday, for a total of 6313 in Liguria. There are also many subjects under active surveillance, because they are considered to be at risk of contagion: 4817. The “active” cases of Covid in Liguria are currently 7747, of which 3567 in Genoa and 1414 in the Savona area. The healed are 374. On the front of the vaccination campaign, today were carried out 13.208 doses, of which however well 11,517 third doses.

Today, as reported by the management of the San Martino hospital, a case of the Omicron variant was also found for the first time in Liguria: the patient on whom the virus was sequenced is a 71-year-old woman from Savona returned from a trip to South Africa.

IN THE PROVINCE OF SAVONA – There are 1,414 positive residents in the province of Savona. Hospitalizations rose by 5: in total 65 people were hospitalized, of which 6 in intensive care. The subjects under surveillance are activated 1,111.

From 27 December 2020 to today, 400,694 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in Asl2, of which 2,429 in the last 24 hours. The people who have already been given the second dose are 171,769 (of which 52,331 additional).

As for the Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, 50,998 doses have been administered since 27 December 2020. No further doses have been administered in the past 24 hours. 20,676 people received the second dose.