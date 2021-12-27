World

Covid, explosion of infections: 640 in 3 days. Without mask: 30 fines

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
Two complaints for culpable epidemic: caught around while they were in quarantine

Avellino.

Covid And contagions in burst in Irpinia. The record is 640 cases in three days between Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day. 273 infected persons accounted for a Christmas, 269 those unearthed on December 24 to which were added the 98 yesterday. 82 cases in three days only ad Avellino city, while in Caposele, after the outbreak at school, 115 are infected and 240 citizens in isolation. The mayors preach caution and urge citizens to avoid risky opportunities for the spread of the virus. The average age of positives is lowered: more and more children and young people are infected. The hospitalization situation remains stable and they have been transferred to the Alpi building, which reopened before Christmas, the sick coronavirus. The covid runs fast and all the municipalities of Irpinia are involved in the spread of the virus.

Sweeping checks in Irpinia by the police. There are eight citizens fined because they are found without green certification in places where it is mandatory. Another 29 were fined because they did not have a mask. There were also two complaints for culpable epidemic, for two people surprised outside the home despite being quarantined. Sweepstakes checks in 381 commercial outlets. Only 4 public places fined in which customers and employees were found without the Green pass. Closure was also ordered for an activity. The police in Ariano Irpino, directed by the deputy commissioner Maria Felicia Salerno, are particularly active, where so far numerous penalties have been raised in various commercial activities of various types. Thorough checks throughout the territory that will not cease in the slightest. Same commitment on the part of the carabinieri and the finance police.

Meanwhile, today at nine, the platform for bookings reopens vaccines. The drive through stations in Avellino (Pianodardine), Ariano Irpino and Moschiano will also open tomorrow, from 9 to 18. Wednesday, again from 9 to 18, only that of the capital will be active. In the last week, about 20 thousand third doses and almost 7 thousand first doses were administered (also due to the introduction of the super green pass and the mandatory vaccination also for law enforcement and school staff, teaching and non-teaching and for staff administrative staff in service in health facilities).

