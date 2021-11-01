Covid, exponential increase in cases in Trieste: as in autumn 2020. The largest outbreak in the region among “no pass” protesters

“The increase in new cases in Trieste is exponential.” This was stated by the head of the regional health task force, Fabio Barbone, at a press conference with the leaders of the Region. “You go up very quickly and go down very slowly.” In the last week in the “province of Trieste, 801 new cases have been registered, double the previous week”. This “has led to an infection rate of 350 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days, just under triple that of the rest of the region. The incidence data makes us go back to spring 2021 and autumn 2020 ». Now, “the variable time is fundamental”.

“The trend in the last 4 weeks has been a progressive increase in incidence rates but in the last week in particular there has been a further worsening of the situation”, explained Barbone. A fact “of particular concern” and which is not explained only by the fact that “in Fvg there are more tampons than elsewhere”. The data recorded this morning, for example, «today shows that the first threshold of intensive care has been exceeded, ie 10% of the beds occupied: we are at 18 in Fvg; however still far from exceeding the threshold that determines the change of color ».

As regards vaccination coverage – «the most effective intervention» – the «Fvg is a few points lower than the national figure and that of the province of Trieste is 5 points lower than the Fvg. The age groups in which the lowest vaccination coverage is highlighted are between 40 and 70 years.

In Trieste there is «the largest outbreak in the region: 93 subjects, taking part in no green pass events. An identikit obtained from the self-declarations of the people who have undergone a swab and who have declared, in fact, to have participated in demonstrations. Some cases, but these are minimal numbers, are of people who, out of obligation to work, have participated and had to follow the demonstrations ». This was stated by the head of the Fvg health task force, Fabio Barbone, during a press conference with the leaders of the Region on the health situation in Fvg.