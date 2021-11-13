Covid, fairs in Belgium canceled due to the increase in infections: the domino effect on the country is feared

BRUSSELS. The situation worsens and Belgium begins to close everything. In Leuven and Lier the traditional Christmas markets have been canceled, due to the increase in Covid infections. The Christmas fairs are a fixture for every city in the kingdom, which this year was preparing to return to normal after last year’s stop. But the surge in numbers of new Coronavirus positives is starting to force a backward turn.

“Due to the less favorable data of the coronavirus and all the associated risks, we decided to wait another year before organizing the Christmas market in Leuven”, the announcement with which the organizers obscured the website dedicated to the kermess , initially scheduled for the period 8 December 2021 – 8 January 2022.

Before that, another municipality in Flanders, Lierse, near Antwerp, canceled the city market. This is a less important event, which should have been held only on 10, 11 and 12 December. Here the reason for the turnaround would be twofold. On the one hand, the organizers say, “some exhibitors were reluctant to come” due both to fears related to the increase in the pandemic and to the stringent rules. A guided and controlled, contingent public flow, in compliance with security measures in a smaller square than that of larger cities, “becomes very difficult to organize”.

In short, in Belgium it tried to reopen, but it starts to close again and there is a fear of the domino effect. Two Christmas markets that have already been canceled risk being the beginning of an enlarged process. At the moment both the most popular kermesse are confirmed, those in Brussels (26 November – 2 January) and Bruges (26 November – 9 January). But in the capital they are preparing to close if the turnout should be such as to prevent the event from taking place in compliance with safety rules.

The cancellation of the Christmas events were in the air. The epidemiological situation in Belgium continues to worsen and is considered “very worrying” by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which has included the kingdom in the list of the ten most at risk countries together with Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia , Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Hungary.