Covid, false positive scam: Nas checks in pharmacies

Scam of ‘false positives’ in pharmacies and buffer points, “Nas checks are underway throughout northern Italy on pharmacies and buffer points, which are required to check the identity of the people who undergo the test, being a health treatment which ends with a report “. To tell the newspaper Radio Rai is the commander of the group for the protection of the health of the carabinieri of Milan, Salvatore Pignatelli. 11 Nas teams are involved, explains Pignatelli, the aim is to verify that the identity of the buffered people is ascertained with a health card but also with an identity document. “We have ascertained – explains the commander – that at times for reasons of speed the identity of the person was not found, and this lent itself to abuse: there were those who presented themselves with the health card of others. Among the possible abuses that of subjecting positive people with multiple health cards to a swab in different pharmacies, to have Green pass issued in the name of non-immunized subjects“.

However, Pignatelli explains that there has been maximum collaboration from pharmacies: “There are few blocked buffer points, and not for reasons due to the fraud of false positives”.